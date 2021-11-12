Justin Thomas says Tiger Woods could play PGA TOUR again

Could another Tiger Woods comeback be on the horizon? Justin Thomas said it’s possible as Woods continues to progress in his recovery from his February car accident.

“I know that he’s going to try,” Thomas said on the “No Laying Up” podcast.

Woods told Golf Digest earlier this year that his physical rehabilitation from the accident has been “more painful than anything I’ve ever experienced.” According to Thomas, Woods has been able to maintain his trademark sarcasm and sense of humor during the tedious process, though.

“It’s groundhog day. Every day is exactly the same for him,” Thomas said. “He’s able to be a dad again, which is most important. He’s still his sarcastic a-hole self, so nothing’s really changed there. So I’m glad to see he’s as chipper as always.”

A recent photo of Woods at one of his son’s golf tournaments showed him standing without crutches.

Woods, who won his 15th major at the 2019 Masters and a record-tying 82nd PGA TOUR victory later that year at the ZOZO Championship, was recovering from a back procedure when he was involved in a serious car accident in February in Southern California. Thomas did say that Woods won’t compete again, however, if his game can’t meet his standards.

“I don’t see him ever playing if he can’t play well,” Thomas said. “He doesn’t strike me as a guy that’s going to play at home shooting a bunch of 75s and 76s and he’s like, 'All right, I’m gonna go give Augusta a try this year.’ That’s just not gonna be him.

“But at the same time, I know how determined he is. I know he’s gonna want to at least try to give something again. Obviously, I hope he does. But at the same time, as long as he can be a normal dad again, that’s the No. 1 priority again and the rest is a bonus.”

Woods is scheduled to host his Hero World Challenge on Dec. 2-5 in the Bahamas.