Lucas Herbert treats his team to a Bermuda victory

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda – For the bulk of the week, especially on those quaint ferry rides back and forth between the Princess Hamilton and Port Royal Golf Course, it had been easy to spot Lucas Herbert.

He was the competitor in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship who had the colorful, and lively, entourage. A band of three merry men they were – caddie Nick Pugh with the lengthy beard, physio Luke Thomas, swing coach Dom Azzopardi – and while it’s difficult to not fall in love with Bermuda, these lads were fully invested in the endeavor and being extremely successful.

“We have a lot of fun traveling all together,” said Herbert. “We’re all quite different personalities and different characters, which makes it a lot of fun, as well.

“But to be honest, this week we actually kind of had a discussion about maybe toning it down a little bit.”

Ah, Lucas, my friend. Likely you’ll have to table that “toning down” discussion, because your stunning victory in just your 20th PGA TOUR start put your team over the moon. Hold that ferry ride back to the hotel; Pugh, Thomas, and Azzopardi appeared ready to walk on water the entire way.

“We feel like we’re almost an equal part of this, this journey to winning out here on the PGA TOUR,” said Herbert.

Good on you, mate, for spreading the wealth, because surely it has rolled onto your plate in enormous chunks. By shooting 2-under 69 in ferociously difficult wind and finishing at 15-under 269 to edge Patrick Reed (65) and Danny Lee (71) by one, Herbert won the $1,170,000 prize, earned PGA TOUR status for two years, picked up 500 FedExCup points, and not lost on him were some glitzy additions for he and his merry men to travel to.

“The next 12 months are going to be really cool,” said Herbert, who came into the week ranked 57th in the world. “Definitely gets me into the Masters and Kapalua (Sentry Tournament of Champions Jan. 6-9). It’s going to be lots of fun.”

But first things first. “I think the next few days we’ll sit back and think and celebrate.”

Herbert deserves it, because in stark contrast to the fun that will come his way, playing Port Royal this week was anything but easy. The tournament got under way Thursday with 25-30 m.p.h. wind and sideways rain and it ended in a similar fashion, though fortunately, Herbert and his competitors were told to “stay in place” two hours into Sunday’s final round while rain pelted down and 40 m.p.h. gusts swept over the island.

The stoppage came right after Herbert hit a shot that quite possibly could have cost him his victory, a 3-iron into the beefy par-3 eighth that he chunked a little. The ball got in the air, and he feared that it was headed out-of-bounds and into the Pompano Beach Club swimming pool.

Fortunately, it came down just in-bounds and Herbert did what winners do; he took advantage of the break with an all-world up-and-down from about 55 yards.