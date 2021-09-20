  • Steve Stricker returns to captain’s role at Ryder Cup

    Mr. Nice Guy finished first at the helm for the 2017 Presidents Cup

  • U.S. Team Captain Steve Stricker will look to win both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup as a captain. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)U.S. Team Captain Steve Stricker will look to win both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup as a captain. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)