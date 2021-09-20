Steve Stricker returns to captain’s role at Ryder Cup

When the dust settles after every Ryder Cup, it is usually the losing side’s captain who has to endure the harshest criticism.

Was he too stubborn? Too timid? Too easily swayed by players’ opinions, or too set in his ways? What was he thinking, picking that player? And how could he leave that one on the bench?

Hindsight is always 20/20, of course, but at the end of the day the players have the biggest impact. The captain can’t hit the shots. But he must make sure the players are comfortable, confident and prepared for every match.

U.S. Captain Steve Stricker has a tall task this week at Whistling Straits (in his home state of Wisconsin, no less). How will he lead his side as it tries to win for just the third time in the past 10 Ryder Cups? The same way he carried himself during his successful playing career. As quietly as possible.

Right from the start, Stricker will set the tone for the week. He will bring the U.S. Team together for a meeting – reiterate the standards he expects from his 12 players – and then he will remind them of their equal distribution in ownership of the squad. Stricker wasn’t selected to be an authoritarian. His strength as a leader is his devotion to his players.

It won’t be a rant and rave type speech. It certainly won’t be a ‘Win one for the Gipper,’ kind of deal. But there might be a few tears if he mentions how proud he is to lead such a talented bunch into battle.

Stricker has the chance to join rare territory. A place currently only occupied by the late, great Arnold Palmer. He can join Palmer as the only captains to win the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup on their first attempts. But he won’t be mentioning this to his team.

“The main thing is all the players love Strick and they respect him. They’d probably run through a wall for the guy if they can. That’s going to be the environment that’s created for the Americans,” said Paul Azinger, the victorious U.S. captain in the 2008 Ryder Cup who will call this week’s matches for NBC.

“Steve is a guy who doesn’t say a lot. He’s not real loud. He’s not the rah-rah cheerleader type. But he is well thought-out and when he speaks, it’s always something you should be listening for,” said Vice Captain Jim Furyk, who was the United States’ leader in the last Ryder Cup. “He’s a lead-by-example type of person. A hard worker and a good man. And the guys will have a good time with him once again.”

Stricker will keep it light, in part to put his six rookies at ease before they take on an experienced European Team. Equal parts fun and business. He will remind the team of the talent that got them there, but there will be no over-produced multi-media for motivation. No reminders of Europe’s wins to fire them up. Noo hype videos of their own dominance or success. This is a new team. A one-off.

How do we know this? Because Steve Stricker has been here before. Not as Ryder Cup Captain, but as the 2017 Presidents Cup Captain. Stricker presided over one of the most dominant team performances in modern times at Liberty National. His U.S. Team almost won the Cup on Saturday – before Singles. In fact … they should have.