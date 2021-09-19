  • Phil Mickelson comes up short at Fortinet Championship

    Was four back entering Sunday, but falls back with 75 and now heads to Ryder Cup

  • Phil Mickelson was in the mix in Napa, California, before struggling on Sunday. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)Phil Mickelson was in the mix in Napa, California, before struggling on Sunday. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)