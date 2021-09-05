Joaquin Niemann sets speed record at TOUR Championship

ATLANTA – Joaquin Niemann was 24 shots off the lead, and the tension was thick.

Playing as a single and determined to beat Kevin Na’s speed record (1:59) for an 18-hole round at the TOUR Championship, Niemann had the clubhouse in sight, and he was flying.

A group of 30 to 40 supporters, many of them college kids and younger, were running with him, witnesses to history. Na, waiting for his tee time on the practice putting green next to the 10th tee, kept up with the breathless commentary and the timed splits on his phone.

“Oh, he’s breaking it,” Na said. He smiled. “He needs a ruling on 18.”

There was no such hinderance. Niemann creamed his drive – about a foot or two from being too far and in the water – found the front greenside bunker with his second, blasted out to 6 1/2 feet, missed the birdie, and tapped in for a 2-over 72. Elapsed time: 1:53.

He’d made history.

“I’m tired,” Niemann said, out of breath and smiling at his ridiculous feat.

Asked about the intrepid fans who legged it right along with them on the back nine, Gary Matthews, his caddie, said, “It felt like the Tiger Woods time here.”

Andy Pazder, Chief Tournament/Competitions Officer for the PGA TOUR, met them in the scoring trailer and notified Niemann that he would be receiving a $10,000 fine for his conduct.

Before a fuming Niemann could say anything, Pazder said he was only kidding.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I hate you,’” Niemann said with a laugh.

The rushed round required some preparation.

“He had three golf balls,” said caddie Matthews, when asked if he’d strategically emptied out the bag. “He didn't have the usual nine. He didn't have a rain cover. He didn't have any little instruments that we had. He only had one glove, five tees.”

And if it had rained?

“Umbrella was gone,” Matthews added.

Niemann rubbed the caddie’s belly. “Didn't have breakfast this morning so he was light.”