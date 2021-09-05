  • FEDEXCUP

    Joaquin Niemann sets speed record at TOUR Championship

    Shoots 72 in 1:53 as throng of running, laughing fans cheer him to the finish

  • Joaquin Niemann shot 72 in the final round of the TOUR Championship. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)Joaquin Niemann shot 72 in the final round of the TOUR Championship. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)