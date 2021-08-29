‘Twenty years ago, when you're my age, you're done’

Stewart Cink was ready for battle when he faced Collin Morikawa at the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head in April. Granted, he had a five-shot lead, but Cink was on the doorstep of PGA TOUR Champions eligibility, while Morikawa, half his age, was one of the hottest players on the planet.

It turned into a mismatch, all right, but not in the way some might have imagined. Cink carded a bloodless 70 and win going away, while Morikawa, after starting with a birdie, fell back and ultimately signed for a 72 (T7).

Underestimate Cink, a two-time winner this season, at your peril. He’s cagey. He’s crafty. And today might just be the day he shoots the fur off the course (a Cinkism). Here, he sits down with the PGA TOUR to talk about sharing his prime years with Tiger Woods; his pro shop management career that wasn’t; and what exactly it did for him to win the Mexican Open – twice.

PGA TOUR: Your best years, from 2000 to 2010, overlapped with Tiger’s best years, which came into focus with your playoff loss to him at the 2006 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at Firestone South. If you could go back 20 years and give your 28‑year‑old self some advice, what would it be?

STEWART CINK: I remember stressing out a lot. I remember thinking that I should be winning, I should be – I was at the top of the game. I never was the No. 1 player in the world, but I was ranked high. I just remember sweating it.

And that hurt you?

SC: I’d tell that 28‑year‑old to stop sweating it because worry just doesn't really get you anywhere. I was comparing reality to what my expectations were and that's dangerous. I've learned that expectations are killers and you have to properly manage your expectations out here if you're going to be successful.

What was it like to play peak Tiger?

SC: He personified what you imagined as perfect golf. He had the length, he had the accuracy, he had the control, he had the short game and the putting, and he had on top of that the mental strength. He didn't have a single weakness.

I would imagine it probably felt like what NBA players feel when they play against a guy like Giannis, who is tall, he can handle the ball, he's quick, he's got good instincts, he can rebound and he's very physical. It's probably about like that.

And an airtight mental game.

SC: Yeah. How do you compete against that? I played with Tiger at least half a dozen times on Sunday when he finished first. Just to see him at his best was a treat. It was demoralizing and it was inspiring kind of all at once.

You birdied 16 and 17 to force a playoff with Tiger at Firestone in 2006. Although he birdied the fourth extra hole to win, was it a confidence-booster?

SC: That was a big moment for me because I took Tiger all the way to the finish, and it was a long playoff. I didn't quite come out on top, but I was proud that I didn't back down. I saw it through. I had to make some clutch putts on the last couple holes to force the playoff and did so – I took it to him; I just didn't quite finish it off.

Eight PGA TOUR wins, one major (2009 Open Championship), three Korn Ferry Tour wins, five Ryder Cup teams, four Presidents Cup teams. Have you underachieved, overachieved, or gotten it just right?

SC: This goes back to those days when I was stressing out, 2000‑2010, when I let myself start thinking about what I should be. And I did that because people were telling me what I should be: ‘You have the game to win five tournaments a year.’ But I wasn't doing that, so I started feeling like I was underachieving.

I still feel like I could have brought more to the table. Even though I've had a couple wins this year, I've also missed seven cuts or something like that. There are times when I've had a lot of game going into an event and finished 30th – so, I’d have to say I underachieved.

You joined the TOUR in '97. What's the biggest difference between then and now?

SC: Almost everybody can win; the fields are just incredibly deep. The technology like Track Man and all the information with your coaching, biomechanics, conditioning, sleep, all the different things that add up to a guy like me who's 48 and can still compete. Twenty years ago, when you're my age, you're done. You’re waiting until you’re 50.

You've worked hard with trainer Cornel Driessen. How much longer are you now?

SC: I gained about 10 to 15 yards statistically from the end of last season to this season. Cornel was a factor. He worked me through an injury in '19 that kind of formed the basis of me getting stronger in some areas, and then I was able to change my technique a little bit to make my delivery of the clubhead a little bit more efficient to the ball.

Did these inefficiencies show up on a launch monitor?

SC: A hundred percent. And the eyeball also, you can see it. I was driving the ball nice, but I was driving it a little low with a lot of spin. Technical‑speak here, but when you drive it low, you need spin to make it look real pretty and it was looking real pretty. I was hitting fairways and playing good golf but losing carry and not getting results.

Your short-game coach, James Sieckmann, nudged you to change?

SC: My swing coach, Mike Lipnick, encouraged me to move the ball position a little bit forward to be more efficient. I was like, ‘I don't know, I'm driving it pretty nice.

Then James, who looks at my stats, said, ‘You're inefficient with your driver. Your body's big, you've got a lot of width, you've got technically a nice swing. What would happen if you tried to take advantage of what's in there a little bit more?’ He tweaked my ball position and helped the way I loaded my backswing into my bigger muscles.

After my visit with Sieckmann, I went to Lipnick and said, ‘All right, I'm with you now.’ Because I had seen the difference on the launch monitor.

You tapped your son Reagan to be your caddie this year. What did that do for you?

SC: It put me in a winning frame of mind. That's a foundational piece of this; we have a great relationship, and he and I think the same way on the golf course. He's a high‑IQ thinker. He's not a professional golfer but he thinks like a professional golfer. He sees every golf shot the way I see it, the way the players see it, the way caddies see it.

We always arrive at common ground. We don't always agree, but we always arrive before I hit the shot. Sometimes it goes my way, sometimes it goes his way, but he's just got a really good decision‑making mind and in golf, it's a big part of it.

He has an electrical engineering degree?

SC: Industrial engineering. He's an optimizer.

He helped optimize his father.

SC: Yeah. I experience zero conflict with him. I think it's a 7‑iron, he thinks it's a 6‑iron. With all my professional caddies, there would be conflict, like – who's right? If I chose my club, I would feel pressure to make that work because I didn't want to be wrong. If I chose his club, there would be pressure. With Reagan, I don't experience that. We always arrive at a common solution before we make the shot and then that puts us in a frame of mind where both of us are really willing to accept the results.

But he's gone after this season?

Yeah, he's only going to caddie for me through the rest of the FedExCup.

You upsized your drives but downsized your house, leaving your place near TPC Sugarloaf for an apartment in the city in Atlanta. What has that been like?

SC: It's been great, we've really enjoyed it. We're right in the middle of midtown Atlanta on Peachtree Street. The city is both sides of us all around. We've got parks in the back. Georgia Tech is right there. It's a neat area. We're just – we've lived in the suburbs for so long that we just wanted a change of scenery, I guess. Between now and maybe if grandkids come at some point. Pretty soon we'll have two kids married and maybe a grandkid comes at some point. At that point we may be thinking more less urban.