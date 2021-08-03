  • Xander Schauffele kicks off golden Olympics victory tour

    American hopes form continues at WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • Xander Schauffele won gold at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)Xander Schauffele won gold at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)