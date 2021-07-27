Garrick Higgo is walking in Gary Player’s footsteps at the Olympics

They share a passion for golf and a bond forged by tragedy. Now, as Garrick Higgo prepares for the Olympics, he arrives at a venue where his legendary mentor experienced success more than six decades earlier.

Gary Player has dispensed invaluable advice to Higgo in countless letters and phone calls. They first met when Higgo was around 9 years old, too young to realize Player’s place in the game. Now Higgo can’t speak highly enough about the impact the World Golf Hall of Famer has had on his career.

Higgo’s next stop is Japan’s Kasumigaseki Country Club, where he’ll represent South Africa in the Olympic Games after a rapid ascent in the world rankings.

“It’s pretty cool, especially at 22. It makes it even bigger,” Higgo said of the Olympics. “At the beginning of the year, it would have been cool to make it but I didn’t think I would. I was well out (of a spot in the Games). It just means I’ve done some things well on the golf course.”

That he has. Higgo was 117th in the world ranking in mid-April. Then he won three times in a span of five worldwide starts to leap into the top 50 and earn his Olympics berth. That run included his first PGA TOUR victory, in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree.

The Olympic venue is the same course where Player represented their homeland in another important international competition: the 1957 Canada Cup. That event, now known as the World Cup, featured 30 two-man teams from around the world.

Player was still early in his career when he tied Sam Snead for second place at Kasumigaseki. The tournament was Player’s first trip to Japan and further cemented his belief that he could compete on the biggest stages.

There are strong parallels between the paths that the mentor and mentee took to Kasumigaseki.

Player was days from turning 22 years old when he arrived at Kasumigaseki. He had just finished his first season on the PGA TOUR.

He remembers receiving $500 in traveler’s checks from his home country to defray his travel costs. The victory by the home team – which swept both the team and individual titles – sparked a golf boom in Japan.

“I was very impressed with the golf course, as well as the galleries,” Player recalled recently to PGATOUR.COM. “I loved the food, which in my opinion is the right kind of food to eat in order to live a long time. I enjoyed the efficiency, which is a way of life for the Japanese, and I was especially impressed by their work ethic.”

Higgo, who turned 22 in May, earned PGA TOUR status with his win at the Palmetto in June. He credits Player for helping him become the youngest player currently in the top 50 of the world ranking. Higgo calls Player “a tremendous mentor.” Some weeks, they speak after each of Higgo’s rounds.