Tiger Woods Discovery video series filmed before accident launched

The video series Tiger Woods was filming the day before his single car accident in Los Angeles has launched, with fascinating insights into the 82-time PGA TOUR winners perspective on life, as well as golf.

A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Playing Lessons was launched on Golf Digest Tuesday with the opening episode featuring Jada Pinkett Smith. Other episodes are due in weekly installments with NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade and comedian David Spade before a fourth that will feature behind-the-scenes clips and outtakes of acclaimed director Peter Berg’s work.

Woods’ injuries included comminuted open fractures to both his tibia and fibula bones in his right leg and he remains in rehab trying to first get walking comfortably on his own before worrying about a golf comeback. But some of his words to Pinkett Smith perhaps give an insight into why you can never count him out.

“I’m always fighting and I’m always trying to get better. That’s all I know,” Woods said when talking about returning from multiple surgeries prior to the accident. “I feel like I’m never out of the fight in that regard. I’m always pushing.”

While warming up, Pinkett-Smith seemingly shocks Woods with a story about how she started taking golf seriously based on his 2019 Masters win. Woods’ won his fifth Green Jacket, and 15th major championship, after coming back from multiple back injuries.



“Your last Masters that you won, Will (Smith) calls me, he says, ‘Turn the TV on right now Tiger is about to make history,’” Pinkett Smith says. “So I turn the TV on and I’m watching, and you win. I just get so emotional just thinking about it all. I’m like, ‘Tiger’s back! Like, he did it!’

After Woods tells Pinkett Smith he doesn’t see it that way she immediately counters his modesty and makes sure he understands the profound impact he had on her.

“I know you don’t (see it that way), but you wouldn’t because it’s your journey,” Pinkett Smith says.

“But those of us who are looking on the outside, it’s amazing. So that day I said, ‘This game has something for me.’ And that’s the day I started taking this game seriously.”

Considering Woods smashed his leg and ankle in a car accident the next day and is in the midst of another recovery phase, it is fascinating hearing Pinkett Smith further praise Woods’ amazing and inspirational fightbacks from his career.

Later on in their round a back and forth between the pair comes after they discuss the difficulty of staying fit with aging bodies with Woods referencing his multiple operations.

“Your journey has just been amazing what you’ve overcome. It is so inspiring, I’m telling you,” Pinkett Smith says.

“I just don’t look at it like that,” Woods says.

“But you should,” Pinkett Smith counters.

“I don’t know how to,” Woods says. “I just look at the fight.”

“But you also have to look at what you’ve gotten from the fight,” she adds.

“Fun,” Woods smiles.

While Pinkett Smith was inspired by Woods, he felt the same way in return.

“Shooting this series was some of the most fun I’ve ever had filming on the golf course,” Woods told Golf Digest. “Each guest brought a unique perspective on life, both professionally and personally. I’m always inspired by others who are considered the best at what they do and learning about how they made it to the top.”

More insight of inside the Woods world comes when talking of his children Charlie and Sam.

Son Charlie is already making a name for himself in the junior golf scene in Florida and Woods revealed he’s a natural talent. Woods also admitted playing with Charlie was an emotional experience.

“He just watched me do and he just kind of does it,” Woods tells Pinkett Smith of his son’s swing.

“I get emotional about it. Some of my best memories are being out there with my dad.”

On daughter Sam, Woods says, “She has taught me how to be more patient. But I don’t ever want her to leave home … my little girl.”