Palmetto Championship at Congaree trophy one of a kind

RIDGELAND, S.C. – Every trophy is a work of art, or at least it’s conceived of in those terms, but the trophy for the Palmetto Championship at Congaree takes it to the next level.

A 40-pound brass replica of the old schoolhouse on site, it is the creation of Tyson Lamb, whose highly regarded Dallas design-fabrication house specializes in custom putters. Working on a deadline, given the tournament’s status as a relatively late fill-in for the RBC Canadian Open, Lamb spent roughly 220 hours on the trophy.

“It has 62 different pieces,” he said by phone from Dallas, where he returned last week after flying to South Carolina to hand-deliver his creation. “It’s definitely the most complex thing I’ve ever done. It took a long time to get it to work, and I basically had 13 or 14 days.

“I don’t know if I’ve gotten home before 1 or 2 in the morning the last two weeks,” he added.

Lamb has built everything from boat parts to landing gear to sculpture and beyond. His attention to detail is such that each individual shingle on the roof of this week’s trophy was made with its own blemishes and inconsistencies so as to look like the actual schoolhouse’s shingles.

“You can’t just draw a bunch of squares and then repeat it because it doesn’t look real,” he said.