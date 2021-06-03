Jason Day withdraws from the Memorial Tournament

DUBLIN, Ohio – Former world No. 1 Jason Day has withdrawn from his hometown Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide with a back complaint, all but ending his hopes of gaining a place in the upcoming U.S. Open.

Day tweaked his troublesome back on Monday which saw him miss practice rounds and Wednesday’s pro-am but the 12-time PGA TOUR winner has hoped to still take his place at Muirfield Village in Thursday’s opening round.

“Unfortunately I’ve had to make the decision to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament with a back injury. While my body has been great, recently I tweaked my back on Monday and while we tried to get it right over the last few days ultimately I felt the best decision was not to put it at further risk,” Day said.

“It’s disappointing to have to miss one of my favorite tournaments of the year but I’m confident it’s nothing major and with some rest and rehab I’ll be back soon. I look forward to returning to Muirfield Village next year and I wish Jack and the tournament every success this week.”

Day, currently ranked 69th in the official world golf rankings and 107th in the FedExCup, needed a high finish at Muirfield Village to move inside the world top 60 at tournament end, the cutoff to earn an invite to the June 17-20 U.S. Open to be held at Torrey Pines.

Two of the Australian’s TOUR wins have come at Torrey Pines, in the 2015 and 2018 Farmers Insurance Open’s and he was also successful there as a teen at the Junior Worlds.

He is not expected to join the final 36-hole qualifying field on Monday, June 7th meaning he will miss his first major championship since the 2012 Open Championship and his first U.S. Open since finishing runner up in his debut in 2011.

Day has five career top-10s at the U.S. Open and 16 top-10s in majors with a lone victory coming at the 2015 PGA Championship.

Day and wife Ellie are also expecting their fourth child at any moment.