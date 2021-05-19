Garrick Higgo headlines next wave of International talent

“Obviously I didn't expect it this quickly, but we all believe in ourselves and you have to if you're going to do it this quickly. If someone said to me, you were going to do it, I wouldn't have said no,” Higgo smiled.

His personality is infectious – much like young Norwegian star Viktor Hovland. They both appear to always be smiling and always happy to be where they are. Given Higgo is left-handed Immelman says he is reminded of someone else as well.

“His demeanor reminds me of Phil Mickelson. He has a friendly face which always has a smile,” Immelman says. “He’s comfortable in his own skin, he’s relaxed. I’m excited about him. He’s young and has a lot to learn but he’s the type of guy we could be watching a lot of the next few decades.”

The smile isn’t by accident.

“It's definitely the way I am. I am very chilled,” Higgo adds. “I think I do kind of show a little bit more chill than I actually am inside but it is something that you definitely need and that I've learnt to do under pressure.”

Higgo could have easily been a kid who rarely smiled given his past. But he has had another South African former Presidents Cup captain and major winner in his life over the years to help.

Legend Gary Player, who captained the 2003, 2005 and 2007 International teams, reached out to him when he was just nine after Higgo, his parents, an older brother and younger sister had been in a car accident that tragically claimed his father’s life.

“I was fortunate enough to play nine holes with him when I was nine. My dad passed away and I think his mom passed away when he was a similar age, so we kind of have that connection,” Higgo said.

“He always sent me letters when I was young, as well, just encouraging me to keep going all the way through my amateur career. When I played the U.S. Am at Oakland Hills, he phoned me the night before to run through the course and gave me some good tips and even through my pro period, helped me start on the Sunshine Tour. Through all my wins, he's been there, and he's been a tremendous mentor to have.”

As he prepared for his major debut, International team veterans Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen also took him under their wing. Higgo soaked in their advice and feels confident he can make a good showing at Kiawah.

“My game is in good shape. I think I'm just going to learn a lot. Hopefully I'll have a good week. If not, I'll just learn,” he said. “I love playing in the wind. I grew up in Stellenbosch, Cape Town, where the wind blows every day, so I'm used to that. It doesn't matter where you play. You still have to beat everyone that plays there and shoot the score. I think if my game is as good as it's been, I could do pretty well, but there's no expectations.”

Immelman will be a keen observer.

“It’s a distinct possibility that he could play his way on to our team next year. He has the pedigree, he’s top 50 in the world at 22, and he’s been winning at every level he’s played so he’s accumulated a lot of experience in a short period of time,” Immelman says.

“He has a lot of momentum coming in here but this will be a little different. This is his first PGA, his first major, and now a lot of people are paying attention to him on an extremely difficult golf course. So it will be a cool week to observe and see how he goes about it.

“It is a nice time to be the International Team captain. We blooded a lot of youth in Australia in 2019 and the rookies became one of our strengths. And now, in terms of more young guys, the likes of Higgo and Wilco Nienaber from South Africa, Cameron Davis and Min Woo Lee from Australia and Takumi Kanaya of Japan are starting to emerge. It’s exciting.”