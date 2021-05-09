Bryson DeChambeau moves to FedExCup No. 1 after wild week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bryson DeChambeau will move back to FedExCup No. 1 after posting rounds of 68-68 on the weekend at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

The hard part was getting there.

“It was worth it,” DeChambeau said. “It no doubt was worth it. That's what I was hoping to do this weekend when I was on that plane at 2:45 a.m.”

DeChambeau shot a 3-over 74 Friday and at 2 over for the tournament thought he’d missed the cut. He flew home to Dallas, but in the middle of the flight learned he’d made the cut after all.

He landed and went home, got to bed at around 8 p.m., logged about five hours, then got himself together for his 2:45 a.m. flight back to Charlotte. He slept for some of that, landed in Charlotte at 5:45, and drove to Quail Hollow with plenty of time to make his 8:10 a.m. tee time Saturday even if he was totally exhausted. Somehow he still shot 68.

It was a very early bedtime that night.

“Eleven,” he said when asked how many hours he’d slept. “Yeah, I slept 11 hours. That was really nice. But when you do that, you can get a little tired waking up and groggy. It took me a while to wake up. Came out here and just felt a little sluggish because yesterday took it out of me, it was a long day. But still worked out last night, still did my own stuff.”

DeChambeau made five birdies and two bogeys despite hitting just four of 14 fairways Sunday. All in all, though, he went from thinking he was done early to rising up the leaderboard and all the way into the top 10 (T9).

And of course he also retakes the FedExCup lead – right where he wants to be.

“Yeah, I wanted to make it worth it,” he said. “I didn't want to come out here and finish 60-whatever, close to last. Even at that, it's still FedExCup points, it's still world ranking points. I was pleased to have come back and finished – hopefully I can get inside the top-10 and be there and keep moving up the world rankings. The goal is obviously to be No. 1 and I want to be at the Olympics, so we'll keep moving forward in the right direction.”