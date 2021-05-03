2021 PGA TOUR Collegiate Championship to feature two marquee exemptions

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship today announced two special exemptions ー one apiece from the Symetra and Korn Ferry Tours ー will be made available to participants. The 2021 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship will be played May 3-5 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

“We are grateful to friends at the PGA TOUR/Korn Ferry Tour and LPGA/Symetra Tour not only for their continued generosity, but for their support of the ideals associated with the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship,” said Scooter Clark, Director of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship. “I would also like to acknowledge and thank tournament officials at both the Price Cutter Charity Championship and the Guardian Championship for their interest and investment to impact of our Championship. These exemptions provide an incredible opportunity for these students-athletes to enhance their lifelong journey in golf.”

The top five finishers and ties in the Women’s Team or Individual Divisions at the 2021 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship will be eligible to apply for an “MVP Invite” exemption into the Symetra Tour’s Guardian Championship, which will take place Sept. 17-19 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Capitol Hill – Senator Course in Prattville, Alabama. The Guardians Championship Tournament Committee will review all applications and award the exemption.

“We are proud to partner with PGA REACH in our shared goal of changing the face of golf. By awarding a Symetra Tour MVP Invite to a top finisher from the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, we will provide a deserving player the opportunity to experience what it feels like to compete against the next generation of LPGA Tour stars,” said Mike Nichols, Chief Business Officer of LPGA Qualifying Tours. “Having the MVP Invite awarded outside Montgomery, Ala., which was central to the civil rights movement, provides added significance to the opportunity and what it represents.”

Likewise, Korn Ferry agreed to extend its sponsor exemption to the top three finishers in the Men’s Division I, Men’s Division II and Men’s Individual Divisions of the 2021 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, who will then have the opportunity to apply for a Korn Ferry exemption into the 2021 Price Cutter Charity Championship, July 22-25, at Highland Springs Country Club in Springfield, Missouri. The final selection of the invite recipient will be determined by Korn Ferry.

“On behalf of Korn Ferry, we’re honored to provide a sponsor exemption to one of the competitors in this week’s PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship,” said Korn Ferry CEO Gary Burnison. “At Korn Ferry, we’re committed to helping individuals exceed their potential, and we’re excited to offer a professional playing opportunity to one of the top three finishers in the Men’s Individual and Men’s Division I and Division II Team Medalist competition. The Korn Ferry Tour sponsor exemption will be provided to a student-athlete and is an important celebration of sportsmanship, performance and recognized inclusion. We look forward to honoring this individual’s impressive accomplishments in July at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper this summer.”