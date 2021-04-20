The secret statistical sauce for success at the Zurich Classic

Team events provide an interesting change from the weekly cadence of stroke-play tournaments on the PGA TOUR. When the Zurich Classic of New Orleans shifted to a team format in 2017, it marked the first time the PGA TOUR had staged an official team event as part of its regular season since 1981.

Two rounds apiece of Four-Ball and Foursomes, otherwise known as alternate shot, will be used this week at TPC Louisiana. The former generates a high probability for low scores, as a team has two opportunities on each hole to post a red number. Alternate shot creates a completely different dynamic, with teams needing to work closely together to ensure the best possible outcomes. Because of the divergent strategies required for each format, the teams who prepare best for the week can gain a significant advantage over the competition.

In the three years this tournament has been contested as a team event, the Foursomes has been most indicative of overall success. The three winning teams -- Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt in 2017; Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy in 2018; and Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm in 2019 -- ranked 1st, T1 and 1st that week in alternate-shot scoring. In 2019, the top 10 teams (and ties) in alternate shot had an average finish of 7.8. The top 10 in Four-Balls had an average finish of 12.9.

So which teams, based on statistical profiles, have the best opportunity to succeed this week in Louisiana? Which teams may put together a surprise performance? 15th Club analyzed some of the marquee names for this week’s unique PGA TOUR stop.

Tyrrell Hatton and Danny Willett

This English duo bring together a formidable coupling of statistical profiles. Willett has quietly assembled some strong putting statistics this season, leading the TOUR in average distance of putts made per round. This season, no player has made a higher percentage of putts from 10-15 feet than Willett (46.5%). Willett has leapt up 40 spots in birdie conversion percentage, as well, from a season ago.

Willett’s teammate, Tyrrell Hatton, should provide him with plenty of birdie opportunities in alternate shot. Hatton ranks 20th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, ninth in Strokes Gained: Approach and 11th in average proximity to the hole. Hatton is third on TOUR in average approach shot proximity from outside 200 yards. That’s a key number to look at with this duo: in 2016, the last year this tournament was stroke play, there were more than 2,000 approach shots from outside 200 yards, most of any course on the PGA TOUR.

Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown

In three starts at this event, the team straight out of Aiken, South Carolina, has finished second, 15th and fifth. The duo has flashed the ability to score well in this event, regardless of format: in 2017 and 2018, they ranked T1 and T5 in Four-Balls scoring. In 2019, they were T8 in the alternate shot.

Brown’s accuracy off the tee has been beneficial on this golf course: in every full season he has played on TOUR, he has hit more than 60% of his fairways. Kisner has proven to be one of the elite putters in the game over the course of his career, never ranking outside the top 50 in Strokes Gained: Putting, and climbing as high as third in that statistic in 2016. Kisner also seems to savor the non-conventional and team formats when presented to him: he’s won (and finished second) at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and earned three points at the 2017 Presidents Cup.

Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman

These Presidents Cup teammates head to Louisiana dripping with momentum. Smith has finished in the top-20 in each of his last five stroke play starts. During that stretch, he’s posted a scoring average of 69.6 and is gaining nearly three-quarters of a stroke per round with his putting. Leishman is coming off a top-five finish at Augusta National, where he ranked fifth in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach and tied for the field lead in par 3 scoring.

Smith’s shot-making wizardry in tough situations makes him a dream Foursomes partner. Around the greens, he’s fourth on TOUR this season in sand save percentage, 11th in Strokes Gained: Around the Green and 18th in scrambling. His putting numbers are even more impressive: fifth in one-putt percentage and in the top 10 on TOUR in total putting and Strokes Gained. If Leishman brings his strong iron play with him from Georgia, this could be a tough team to beat.

Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer

Quick – which of these two players has the better birdie average this season on TOUR? While Jon Rahm, the world No. 3, may be the instinctual answer, it’s actually Ryan Palmer, highlighting the firepower of this week’s defending champions. We mentioned earlier how many opportunities will exist to attack greens from outside 200 yards – Palmer is ranked fourth on the PGA TOUR in average proximity in those situations.

Meanwhile, we all know how good Rahm is: top five on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Tee-to-Green and Total. This year, he’s hitting 72.2% of his greens in regulation, good for sixth-best on TOUR. Rahm has finished in the top-10 in eight of his last 10 official starts around the world. Listed as co-favorites in many places, nobody would be surprised to see them in contention on Sunday afternoon.

Doug Ghim and Justin Suh

This pairing of two former World No. 1 amateurs is one of the more intriguing ones a bit farther down the pre-tournament odds board. Ghim has assembled a formidable statistical profile with his iron play this season, ranking 13th in Strokes Gained: Approach. Even more encouraging is how he got to that ranking: in virtually every distance range, Ghim’s average proximity is substantially better than the TOUR average. This speaks to a level of comfort with any type of approach shot, regardless of where his partner may put him in the alternate shot format.

Suh hasn’t played much on the PGA TOUR yet – this is just his 20th career start – but his amateur pedigree and recent pro form is encouraging. He finished T-14 and T-8 in at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship and Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, respectively, to begin the 2020-21 season after a handful of high finishes in LOCALiQ Series events. He was the 36-hole co-leader in March in the Dominican Republic, too. And Suh’s lofty figures in both Strokes Gained: Putting and Approach – he’s gaining more than a stroke per round in both categories – promise plenty of birdie opportunities.