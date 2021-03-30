Bryson DeChambeau sits atop Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10

Bryson DeChambeau’s radical transformation of his body, and his game, has already paid huge dividends.

He is the only player to win multiple times this season, including his first major championship thanks to his dominant performance in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in September. He also won the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his gargantuan tee shots were once again a huge asset and created a spectacle, especially on Bay Hill’s crescent-shaped sixth hole.

RELATED: Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 announced | Home of Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10



After winning two of the most prestigious titles on the PGA TOUR, DeChambeau is in line to potentially earn another honor. His success has him atop the rankings in the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10.

“it solidifies that I'm playing with the best of them and I can win with the best of them,” DeChambeau said after his win at Bay Hill. “I feel like now I'm free-flowing and I can just go at it for the rest of the year.”

It was announced today that Comcast Business has signed a multi-year deal to sponsor the competition, which emphasizes player performance by rewarding the top players in the FedExCup standings at the end of the FedExCup Regular Season. The current ‘super season’ schedule, which features 50 official FedExCup tournaments, the most in a season since 1975 (51), promises to deliver an incredibly compelling finish.

At the end of the FedExCup Regular Season, as part of the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10, a $10 million bonus is shared among the top 10 finishers in the FedExCup standings. The leader in FedExCup points through the Wyndham Championship will earn the top spot in the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 in addition to a $2 million prize, followed by $1.5 million for the runner-up. The 10th-place finisher will earn $500,000.

DeChambeau has earned 1,565 FedExCup points for his five top-10s, including those two victories, in nine starts this season. He’s 57 points ahead of THE PLAYERS champion Justin Thomas and leads third-ranked Patrick Cantlay by 285 points. Viktor Hovland (350 points back), Xander Schauffele (410) and Dustin Johnson (426) are the only other players within 500 points of DeChambeau.

Billy Horschel jumped from 45th to seventh in the standings after his win at last week’s World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Harris English, Tony Finau and Joaquin Niemann round out the top 10.

The race for the 10th spot is already tight as just 22 points separate Niemann from No. 13 Max Homa.

DeChambeau can’t rest on his earlier accomplishments if he wants to take home the top prize. There are 18 weeks remaining in the Regular Season.

Since 2009, four players who finished first in the standings were outside the top 10 with 18 weeks remaining in the Regular Season. In the 2013-14 season, Rory McIlroy finished first despite ranking 38th with 18 weeks remaining. That remains the largest leap among players who won the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10.

In the last 12 years, eight players have finished inside the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 despite ranking outside the top 70 with 18 weeks remaining. So expect one player to make a last-minute sprint into the top 10.

The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 recognizes the game’s elite players. Earning a spot among that select group isn’t easy.