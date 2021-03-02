-
Telling stat: Approaches from 200 yards or more at Bay Hill
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard demands several such shots
March 02, 2021
By Justin Ray, PGATOUR.COM
- Bay Hill Golf Club forces players to play long approach shots into greens. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Bay Hill Club & Lodge was an absolute bully at last year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Facing fierce winds on the weekend, the field averaged more than 2.1 strokes over par for the tournament, making it the most difficult course on the PGA TOUR for the 2019-2020 season. It was the first time Bay Hill had yielded a scoring average over 74 since 1983, and the highest winning score in relation to par (-4, Tyrrell Hatton) at the event since ’83, as well.
Approach play was especially perilous, with the field recording an average proximity to the hole of 54’4”, the largest number all season on TOUR. They hit only 50.5% of greens in regulation for the week, the lowest number in any non-major since the 2005 RBC Canadian Open at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club (49.8%).
While last year’s conditions made for a tougher test than players normally face in Orlando, there is one statistic about Bay Hill that reveals itself every year, regardless of the weather.
Bay Hill annually ranks among the courses with the most approach shots by the field from outside 200 yards. Last season, there were more than 1,800 approaches from that range – most of any course all season. Since 2016, there have been 9,926 approach shots hit from 200 yards out or farther – nearly 3,000 more than the next-closest course in that span (TPC River Highlands at 7,007).
Part of the source of this are the long par 3s at Arnie’s place: the quartet of holes have an average length of 216.5 yards on the scorecard. That was the longest average length for par 3s on TOUR last season, and ranked second-longest each of the previous two years – the par-3 holes at Corales Golf Club, host of the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaged 230.5 yards on the card in 2018 and 2019.
So how have recent winners at Bay Hill fared on these long approaches? Since 2012, they are a combined 44 under par when hitting approach shots (on all holes, regardless of par) from outside 200 yards. In that span, the winner at Bay Hill has a proximity to the hole 4’9” better than the field average that particular week. Three tournament winners in that span beat the field average by 6 feet or more – Tiger Woods in 2013 (6’1”), Matt Every in 2015 (9’9”), and Rory McIlroy in 2018 (16’9”).
McIlroy’s performance on these particular shots was especially remarkable. In his 2018 win at Bay Hill, McIlroy led the field in approach shot proximity from outside 200 yards. When McIlroy is at his best, this is a pervasive theme. Only eight times in the ShotLink era (a collection of more than 600 tournaments) has a winner averaged less than 35 feet away on approach shots outside 200 yards (minimum 15 attempts). McIlroy has four of those wins.
So which of the players in this week’s field show promise in this particular statistic? There are more than 180 with 100 or more approach shots from outside 200 yards on TOUR the last 2 seasons. Of that group, you don’t have to look far to find a familiar name: this week’s defending champion, Tyrrell Hatton, ranks second in average proximity to the hole (44’2”) when facing that length of an approach shot. Bryson DeChambeau, who has finished in the top five twice in the last three years at this event, ranks third (44’10”). The leader in this statistic is Will Gordon (43’2”), who makes his Bay Hill debut this week.
How about scoring from that distance? Gordon ranks fourth in score to par per attempt (-0.29), best in the field in Orlando. Talor Gooch is another under-the-radar name who performs well in these situations: his score to par per attempt (-0.27) ranks eighth since the start of the 2019-20 season. Sungjae Im is a remarkable 106 under par when faced with these approach shots the last two seasons, 12 shots better than any other player. In a statistical testament to how often he plays, though, he’s also had 38 more attempts than anyone else in that span (Im ranks 24th of 185 players in score to par per attempt, at -0.25).
Almost every course in professional golf has its own defining characteristics, whether visually, architecturally, or when diving into the numbers. Longer approach shots into greens are a trend to keep an eye on this week at Bay Hill.
Rank Player Avg Total Distance (feet) # of Attempts Relative to par Rounds 1 Ryan Blaum 37' 9" 604 16 -4 14 2 Justin Suh 38' 5" 806.5 21 -9 18 3 Ricky Barnes 38' 10" 388.5 10 -2 16 4 Wes Roach 40' 11" 613.667 15 -4 14 5 Paul Casey 41' 1" 2,832.58 69 -26 26 6 Anirban Lahiri 42' 2" 1,264.00 30 -6 28 7 George McNeill 43' 5" 130.333 3 1 12 8 Bryson DeChambeau 43' 7" 2,745.42 63 -21 22 8 Akshay Bhatia 43' 7" 1,177.83 27 -10 16 10 Tyrrell Hatton 43' 9" 3,105.25 71 -11 24 11 Zack Sucher 44' 4" 620.25 14 1 14 12 Kristoffer Ventura 45' 0" 2,248.92 50 -11 34 13 Rhein Gibson 45' 2" 1,446.17 32 -9 28 13 K.J. Choi 45' 2" 1,626.00 36 3 22 15 Joseph Bramlett 45' 6" 2,092.25 46 -5 36 16 Cameron Davis 45' 7" 4,332.67 95 -28 38 17 Ryan Palmer 45' 8" 5,117.25 112 -31 34 18 Will Gordon 46' 0" 3,726.33 81 -23 44 19 Rafael Campos 46' 2" 738 16 E 22 20 Grayson Murray 46' 7" 2,609.08 56 -12 28 20 Scott Brown 46' 7" 2,469.42 53 -15 34 22 Phil Mickelson 47' 0" 2,395.58 51 9 24 23 Cameron Percy 47' 2" 2,120.67 45 -17 33 24 Michael Kim 47' 5" 2,656.83 56 -14 34 24 Matthew Wolff 47' 5" 4,595.92 97 -6 32 26 Bubba Watson 47' 9" 4,107.67 86 -15 28 27 Marc Leishman 47' 10" 4,595.83 96 -19 36 28 Justin Rose 47' 11" 2,824.83 59 -9 20 29 Danny Lee 48' 0" 3,936.92 82 -15 29 29 Carlos Ortiz 48' 0" 6,676.00 139 -47 46 31 Mark Hubbard 48' 2" 5,395.42 112 -27 42 31 Ben Taylor 48' 2" 1,299.92 27 -6 26 31 Emiliano Grillo 48' 2" 4,290.08 89 -24 50 34 Gary Woodland 48' 3" 3,424.08 71 -20 26 34 Luke List 48' 3" 3,040.25 63 -15 38 36 Cameron Champ 48' 4" 4,111.67 85 -17 30 36 Branden Grace 48' 4" 2,610.25 54 3 38 38 Tim Wilkinson 48' 6" 2,329.00 48 -11 32 39 Nick Watney 48' 9" 1,512.42 31 -2 24 40 Justin Thomas 48' 10" 4,592.08 94 -20 34 40 Jon Rahm 48' 10" 5,614.50 115 -35 36 40 Byeong Hun An 48' 10" 3,616.42 74 -9 34 43 Jim Furyk 48' 11" 1,759.58 36 -8 16 44 Charley Hoffman 49' 0" 3,530.92 72 -16 45 44 Harris English 49' 0" 5,881.00 120 -34 38 44 Doc Redman 49' 0" 3,282.42 67 -11 30 47 Zach Johnson 49' 1" 4,320.75 88 -14 36 48 Thomas Detry 49' 2" 1,719.92 35 -5 12 48 Viktor Hovland 49' 2" 5,555.67 113 -23 36 50 Sean O'Hair 49' 3" 1,871.25 38 -11 22 51 Davis Riley 49' 6" 1,287.33 26 -1 14 52 Vaughn Taylor 49' 7" 2,974.42 60 -19 38 52 Matthew NeSmith 49' 7" 5,059.08 102 -36 40 52 Sergio Garcia 49' 7" 4,757.92 96 -21 32 55 Collin Morikawa 49' 8" 5,464.50 110 -32 32 55 Sam Ryder 49' 8" 3,179.33 64 -11 36 57 Will Zalatoris 49' 9" 4,922.25 99 -25 42 58 Erik van Rooyen 49' 10" 3,385.83 68 1 25 58 Brooks Koepka 49' 10" 3,436.25 69 -18 30 58 Steve Stricker 49' 10" 1,544.83 31 7 16 61 MJ Daffue 50' 0" 1,349.92 27 -5 12 62 Rory McIlroy 50' 1" 4,004.58 80 -17 30 62 Wyndham Clark 50' 1" 3,804.58 76 -20 36 64 Corey Conners 50' 2" 4,866.17 97 -27 42 65 John Senden 50' 3" 854.417 17 4 20 65 Sungjae Im 50' 3" 8,638.83 172 -47 54 67 Kyle Stanley 50' 5" 4,287.17 85 -9 46 67 Xander Schauffele 50' 5" 5,745.33 114 -35 36 67 Cameron Smith 50' 5" 5,499.42 109 -21 38 70 Chez Reavie 50' 6" 3,784.50 75 -6 36 71 Brian Stuard 50' 7" 4,605.00 91 -18 44 71 Daniel Berger 50' 7" 5,060.75 100 -15 34 73 Tony Finau 50' 8" 5,118.42 101 -32 40 73 Bernd Wiesberger 50' 8" 2,229.75 44 1 16 75 Dustin Johnson 50' 10" 3,507.83 69 -9 24 75 Patton Kizzire 50' 10" 4,063.33 80 -22 42 75 Keegan Bradley 50' 10" 5,239.67 103 -32 36 78 Alex Noren 50' 11" 4,636.50 91 -13 34 78 Brian Harman 50' 11" 7,231.67 142 -49 50 78 Sung Kang 50' 11" 3,665.33 72 -5 38 81 Brendan Steele 51' 2" 4,659.33 91 -17 38 81 Nate Lashley 51' 2" 3,890.58 76 -17 42 83 Harold Varner III 51' 3" 3,431.58 67 -20 32 84 Adam Long 51' 4" 5,081.75 99 -15 40 84 Kelly Kraft 51' 4" 2,206.50 43 -6 28 86 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 51' 5" 617 12 1 17 87 Chris Kirk 51' 6" 3,140.58 61 -12 32 87 Francesco Molinari 51' 6" 2,574.50 50 -12 24 89 Kevin Na 51' 7" 6,295.25 122 -23 36 89 John Augenstein 51' 7" 773.833 15 E 12 89 Ted Potter, Jr. 51' 7" 2,423.42 47 -5 28 89 Louis Oosthuizen 51' 7" 4,642.58 90 -26 30 93 Luke Donald 51' 8" 2,219.92 43 -3 24 93 Lee Westwood 51' 8" 2,374.92 46 -1 16 95 Maverick McNealy 51' 9" 3,002.00 58 -12 34 96 Fabián Gómez 51' 10" 1,969.83 38 -7 31 96 Lanto Griffin 51' 10" 6,480.33 125 -22 42 98 Sam Burns 51' 11" 4,154.00 80 -20 36 98 Tom Hoge 51' 11" 5,871.08 113 -18 44 100 Joaquin Niemann 52' 0" 6,396.75 123 -22 40 100 Scott Piercy 52' 0" 4,057.42 78 -14 38 102 Jason Kokrak 52' 1" 5,573.33 107 -28 38 102 Shane Lowry 52' 1" 4,008.25 77 -7 26 104 J.T. Poston 52' 2" 5,062.83 97 -20 38 104 Webb Simpson 52' 2" 6,099.92 117 -35 36 106 Jhonattan Vegas 52' 4" 2,094.58 40 -6 32 107 Kevin Streelman 52' 5" 5,867.42 112 -21 44 107 Sebastián Muñoz 52' 5" 7,499.83 143 -27 46 109 Troy Merritt 52' 7" 4,781.92 91 -7 44 109 Pat Perez 52' 7" 3,890.25 74 -18 40 111 Xinjun Zhang 52' 8" 2,897.67 55 -10 40 112 Cameron Tringale 52' 11" 5,131.00 97 -22 40 113 Michael Thompson 53' 1" 7,110.83 134 -18 36 114 Scott Stallings 53' 2" 3,668.08 69 -18 30 115 Brice Garnett 53' 3" 3,301.00 62 -17 42 116 Martin Laird 53' 4" 4,477.83 84 -17 32 116 Ian Poulter 53' 4" 1,866.92 35 -5 18 118 C.T. Pan 53' 5" 3,847.42 72 -5 40 118 Harry Higgs 53' 5" 3,578.67 67 -13 32 120 Satoshi Kodaira 53' 7" 3,964.17 74 -11 36 120 Richy Werenski 53' 7" 6,694.83 125 -30 40 120 Patrick Rodgers 53' 7" 2,786.75 52 -11 40 123 Hank Lebioda 53' 8" 2,306.58 43 -9 32 123 Matt Jones 53' 8" 5,850.33 109 -32 48 125 Wesley Bryan 53' 9" 1,719.50 32 -12 18 125 Joel Dahmen 53' 9" 5,803.25 108 -15 38 125 Rickie Fowler 53' 9" 4,246.50 79 -15 36 125 Max Homa 53' 9" 4,999.75 93 -29 42 125 Brandon Hagy 53' 9" 2,202.33 41 -4 30 130 Scott Harrington 53' 11" 3,237.08 60 -15 36 130 Russell Henley 53' 11" 5,449.75 101 -24 36 132 Scottie Scheffler 54' 1" 6,976.25 129 -41 42 132 Keith Mitchell 54' 1" 2,108.75 39 -2 32 134 Sangmoon Bae 54' 2" 541.917 10 4 12 135 Abraham Ancer 54' 3" 6,890.25 127 -32 40 135 Aaron Baddeley 54' 3" 1,518.58 28 -4 28 137 Matthew Fitzpatrick 54' 4" 3,966.25 73 -9 24 138 Chris Baker 54' 5" 1,632.25 30 -2 26 139 Austin Cook 54' 6" 3,598.75 66 -10 34 139 J.B. Holmes 54' 6" 2,070.08 38 2 20 139 Kevin Kisner 54' 6" 5,612.58 103 -12 28 142 Sepp Straka 54' 8" 4,373.33 80 -20 46 142 Doug Ghim 54' 8" 4,044.92 74 -21 38 142 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 54' 8" 1,748.25 32 -3 12 145 Mark Anderson 54' 9" 1,641.42 30 -8 30 145 Jason Day 54' 9" 6,025.00 110 -27 35 147 Sebastian Cappelen 54' 11" 1,811.42 33 -6 26 147 Lucas Glover 54' 11" 4,834.25 88 -9 38 149 Camilo Villegas 55' 0" 2,860.92 52 -9 29 149 Adam Hadwin 55' 0" 5,332.75 97 -16 38 149 Hideki Matsuyama 55' 0" 7,145.92 130 -25 44 152 James Hahn 55' 1" 4,515.92 82 -13 38 153 Si Woo Kim 55' 2" 6,177.00 112 -25 42 153 Russell Knox 55' 2" 4,246.42 77 -18 40 155 Shugo Imahira 55' 3" 2,043.67 37 E 12 156 Jimmy Walker 55' 4" 2,875.75 52 -2 28 157 Mackenzie Hughes 55' 5" 6,155.67 111 -17 38 158 Dylan Frittelli 55' 7" 4,394.08 79 -6 30 158 Rob Oppenheim 55' 7" 3,778.17 68 -11 38 160 Patrick Reed 55' 9" 4,680.08 84 -22 26 161 Michael Gligic 55' 10" 2,789.92 50 -15 34 161 Stewart Cink 55' 10" 5,077.25 91 -23 36 161 Henrik Norlander 55' 10" 5,417.33 97 -21 38 161 Patrick Cantlay 55' 10" 6,140.33 110 -35 36 161 Bronson Burgoon 55' 10" 3,126.58 56 -2 34 166 Bo Hoag 55' 11" 4,695.42 84 -15 42 167 Robby Shelton 56' 0" 4,313.17 77 -10 34 168 Peter Malnati 56' 1" 3,646.67 65 -13 38 169 Talor Gooch 56' 2" 6,792.50 121 -36 38 169 Tyler McCumber 56' 2" 3,648.58 65 -6 32 171 Kramer Hickok 56' 3" 2,754.58 49 -7 30 171 Vincent Whaley 56' 3" 2,475.50 44 -13 34 171 Chesson Hadley 56' 3" 2,813.08 50 -1 28 171 Adam Schenk 56' 3" 4,275.42 76 -14 44 175 Rafa Cabrera Bello 56' 4" 4,843.75 86 -12 30 175 Graeme McDowell 56' 4" 1,465.58 26 7 16 177 Kevin Stadler 56' 5" 2,426.33 43 4 21 178 Matt Kuchar 56' 6" 6,268.42 111 -5 32 178 Robert Streb 56' 6" 3,279.33 58 -13 30 180 Ryan Brehm 56' 8" 1,020.67 18 3 26 181 Matt Every 56' 9" 1,191.92 21 2 21 182 Kevin Chappell 56' 10" 2,559.08 45 -1 22 183 Aaron Wise 56' 11" 2,560.50 45 -9 28 184 Josh Teater 57' 2" 2,173.42 38 -10 22 184 Brandt Snedeker 57' 2" 4,571.08 80 -10 34 184 Andrew Landry 57' 2" 5,713.42 100 -13 36 187 John Huh 57' 3" 3,375.50 59 -12 26 188 Adam Scott 57' 4" 4,641.08 81 -9 32 189 J.J. Spaun 57' 6" 2,013.25 35 -6 30 190 Jordan Spieth 57' 7" 4,434.92 77 -16 32 191 Kevin Tway 57' 11" 1,853.08 32 -4 26 192 Bo Van Pelt 58' 0" 1,682.83 29 -4 28 192 Brian Gay 58' 0" 3,363.67 58 -15 28 194 Jim Herman 58' 1" 4,068.17 70 -5 26 194 Jason Dufner 58' 1" 2,960.58 51 -4 32 196 Jamie Lovemark 58' 2" 2,908.08 50 E 32 196 Hudson Swafford 58' 2" 3,489.83 60 -13 32 196 Chase Seiffert 58' 2" 2,850.17 49 -4 36 199 Roger Sloan 58' 4" 3,327.25 57 -12 34 199 Seamus Power 58' 4" 1,050.00 18 -2 18 201 Tom Lewis 58' 5" 2,860.42 49 -4 24 201 David Hearn 58' 5" 2,569.92 44 1 30 203 Tommy Fleetwood 58' 7" 4,274.42 73 -3 22 204 Denny McCarthy 58' 9" 3,642.83 62 -3 38 205 Joohyung Kim 58' 11" 1,884.33 32 -1 18 206 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 59' 0" 5,427.67 92 -15 44 207 Andrew Putnam 59' 2" 5,621.25 95 -10 49 208 Tyler Duncan 59' 4" 6,643.58 112 -23 40 209 Hunter Mahan 59' 5" 2,316.50 39 -4 32 210 Padraig Harrington 59' 6" 1,130.83 19 -4 16 211 Henrik Stenson 60' 1" 1,861.83 31 4 17 212 Matt Wallace 60' 3" 1,627.42 27 3 14 213 Billy Horschel 60' 5" 6,341.17 105 -25 38 214 D.A. Points 60' 6" 1,755.33 29 2 20 215 Brendon Todd 60' 7" 7,755.42 128 -34 42 216 Dominic Bozzelli 60' 10" 486.5 8 1 12 217 D.J. Trahan 60' 11" 2,253.58 37 -12 28 218 Michael Gellerman 61' 1" 1,038.42 17 -1 21 219 Ben Martin 61' 2" 672.833 11 -2 16 220 Rory Sabbatini 61' 3" 5,142.92 84 -4 35 221 Beau Hossler 61' 4" 3,927.17 64 -20 38 222 Nick Taylor 61' 5" 6,205.00 101 -25 40 222 Danny Willett 61' 5" 798.917 13 E 13 224 Ryan Armour 61' 6" 4,058.58 66 -2 36 225 Bill Haas 61' 8" 2,344.17 38 -7 24 226 Nelson Ledesma 61' 11" 2,104.33 34 -4 24 227 Peter Uihlein 62' 5" 561.417 9 -1 16 228 Andy Ogletree 63' 4" 1,013.33 16 6 14 229 Jonathan Byrd 63' 8" 1,018.92 16 2 22 230 Charl Schwartzel 64' 7" 4,717.00 73 -13 32 231 Martin Trainer 66' 2" 2,316.67 35 -5 25 232 Charles Howell III 66' 8" 3,267.67 49 1 32 233 Greg Chalmers 69' 1" 1,104.92 16 1 12 234 Johnson Wagner 76' 5" 764.5 10 1 14 1 Will Gordon 39' 9" 2,621.42 66 -19 36 2 Dustin Johnson 42' 2" 5,392.00 128 -41 49 3 Ryan Brehm 42' 6" 3,612.50 85 -18 52 4 Shane Lowry 42' 10" 4,112.67 96 -17 44 5 Harold Varner III 43' 4" 7,405.08 171 -36 74 6 Justin Rose 44' 4" 3,992.92 90 -23 38 7 Tyrrell Hatton 44' 6" 5,202.25 117 -9 42 8 Adam Schenk 44' 11" 7,182.58 160 -44 78 9 Webb Simpson 45' 0" 7,738.08 172 -40 52 10 Tom Hoge 45' 2" 9,298.67 206 -29 74 10 Grayson Murray 45' 2" 4,425.58 98 -28 36 10 Phil Mickelson 45' 2" 5,191.17 115 -14 51 13 Hideki Matsuyama 45' 3" 8,331.83 184 -34 74 14 Bryson DeChambeau 45' 4" 8,343.00 184 -38 62 15 Rory McIlroy 45' 7" 7,525.08 165 -37 60 16 Sergio Garcia 45' 11" 4,086.75 89 -17 44 16 Scott Stallings 45' 11" 7,386.33 161 -53 71 16 Ryan Armour 45' 11" 6,936.25 151 -30 60 19 Jon Rahm 46' 0" 8,332.25 181 -58 58 19 Tyler McCumber 46' 0" 5,246.00 114 -18 57 21 Emiliano Grillo 46' 4" 6,666.75 144 -23 69 22 Louis Oosthuizen 46' 6" 5,113.00 110 -16 48 23 Jason Day 46' 7" 5,314.42 114 -32 53 24 Ben Taylor 46' 8" 3,549.33 76 -3 44 24 Justin Thomas 46' 8" 7,378.42 158 -35 66 26 Viktor Hovland 46' 9" 9,394.00 201 -47 74 26 Seamus Power 46' 9" 2,991.83 64 -24 36 26 Brendan Steele 46' 9" 7,575.83 162 -29 68 29 Scott Piercy 46' 10" 7,303.25 156 -14 66 30 Jason Kokrak 47' 0" 6,628.33 141 -23 62 30 Joseph Bramlett 47' 0" 4,886.92 104 -20 57 30 Matthew Fitzpatrick 47' 0" 6,063.58 129 -25 54 33 Doug Ghim 47' 2" 3,538.58 75 -5 44 33 Mark Anderson 47' 2" 4,902.75 104 -13 51 35 Marc Leishman 47' 3" 7,327.42 155 -6 61 36 Sungjae Im 47' 4" 12,210.42 258 -59 94 37 Luke List 47' 6" 8,215.75 173 -48 69 37 Jordan Spieth 47' 6" 5,608.08 118 -28 62 39 Tony Finau 47' 7" 7,852.50 165 -38 72 39 Matthew Wolff 47' 7" 9,424.50 198 -43 74 39 Cameron Smith 47' 7" 7,370.67 155 -27 64 42 James Hahn 47' 10" 3,683.67 77 -16 36 42 Jhonattan Vegas 47' 10" 5,170.25 108 -26 52 44 Stewart Cink 47' 11" 6,564.00 137 -16 51 44 Cameron Champ 47' 11" 9,686.00 202 -43 70 46 Chesson Hadley 48' 0" 6,238.92 130 -41 62 46 Arjun Atwal 48' 0" 2,593.67 54 -5 35 48 Martin Laird 48' 1" 4,038.25 84 -15 39 49 Ted Potter, Jr. 48' 2" 4,046.25 84 -12 46 49 Collin Morikawa 48' 2" 10,845.50 225 -62 80 51 Talor Gooch 48' 3" 10,230.92 212 -55 83 51 Josh Teater 48' 3" 4,005.00 83 -20 43 53 Brandon Hagy 48' 4" 4,202.33 87 -24 50 54 Jason Dufner 48' 5" 7,559.17 156 -18 62 55 Tim Wilkinson 48' 6" 4,269.58 88 -14 50 55 Charley Hoffman 48' 6" 6,932.33 143 -32 63 55 Joaquin Niemann 48' 6" 9,455.08 195 -28 76 58 Jim Furyk 48' 7" 5,443.83 112 -13 39 58 Rickie Fowler 48' 7" 6,899.75 142 -42 44 58 Sebastián Muñoz 48' 7" 12,089.42 249 -58 84 61 Matt Wallace 48' 8" 5,061.67 104 -31 44 61 Bubba Watson 48' 8" 8,660.33 178 -30 66 63 Sepp Straka 48' 10" 8,447.58 173 -37 70 64 Brian Harman 48' 11" 10,362.42 212 -40 78 65 Lanto Griffin 49' 0" 12,454.25 254 -48 96 65 Billy Horschel 49' 0" 9,409.92 192 -44 79 67 Gary Woodland 49' 1" 7,658.67 156 -40 62 68 Chez Reavie 49' 2" 8,014.58 163 -26 77 68 Tyler Duncan 49' 2" 10,873.42 221 -38 83 68 Joel Dahmen 49' 2" 9,200.33 187 -18 79 68 Maverick McNealy 49' 2" 8,854.33 180 -46 80 68 Adam Hadwin 49' 2" 7,518.25 153 -38 65 73 Daniel Berger 49' 3" 8,669.75 176 -37 64 73 Robert Streb 49' 3" 4,825.50 98 -16 54 73 Rafa Cabrera Bello 49' 3" 5,566.50 113 -10 53 73 Max Homa 49' 3" 8,618.83 175 -28 70 73 Branden Grace 49' 3" 3,992.17 81 -6 43 78 Kevin Na 49' 4" 9,967.83 202 -16 71 78 Henrik Norlander 49' 4" 8,981.33 182 -28 74 78 Russell Knox 49' 4" 6,565.75 133 -21 67 81 C.T. Pan 49' 5" 6,574.92 133 -11 56 82 Harris English 49' 7" 11,844.50 239 -52 76 82 Cameron Davis 49' 7" 7,343.92 148 -31 62 84 Ben Martin 49' 9" 3,236.08 65 -12 38 84 Lucas Glover 49' 9" 8,402.67 169 -28 67 84 Keith Mitchell 49' 9" 8,111.00 163 -25 64 87 Denny McCarthy 49' 10" 10,615.42 213 -38 81 88 Danny Willett 49' 11" 5,188.58 104 -13 40 89 Doc Redman 50' 1" 10,866.42 217 -30 82 90 Patrick Cantlay 50' 2" 7,024.25 140 -43 46 90 Si Woo Kim 50' 2" 9,580.58 191 -34 78 90 Brian Gay 50' 2" 7,070.50 141 -10 67 90 Richy Werenski 50' 2" 7,781.83 155 -46 60 94 Mark Hubbard 50' 3" 12,568.42 250 -54 86 94 Matt Jones 50' 3" 9,298.00 185 -42 76 94 J.J. Spaun 50' 3" 6,688.75 133 -28 62 97 Pat Perez 50' 4" 5,740.75 114 -12 59 97 Michael Gellerman 50' 4" 4,728.08 94 -19 46 99 Keegan Bradley 50' 5" 8,617.50 171 -23 68 99 Dylan Frittelli 50' 5" 10,992.75 218 -18 82 101 Kevin Chappell 50' 6" 4,998.17 99 -17 41 101 Rory Sabbatini 50' 6" 6,915.67 137 -31 66 101 Kristoffer Ventura 50' 6" 4,087.25 81 -10 48 104 Nate Lashley 50' 7" 6,424.50 127 -14 52 104 Ryan Palmer 50' 7" 8,604.92 170 -32 68 104 Bronson Burgoon 50' 7" 6,681.42 132 -35 55 107 Patrick Reed 50' 8" 10,137.00 200 -30 74 107 Adam Long 50' 8" 11,103.58 219 -34 88 107 Nelson Ledesma 50' 8" 3,392.25 67 -8 42 110 Rhein Gibson 50' 9" 4,716.33 93 -26 54 110 Kevin Streelman 50' 9" 9,893.25 195 -25 73 110 Matt Kuchar 50' 9" 7,363.33 145 -29 56 110 Patrick Rodgers 50' 9" 11,112.17 219 -48 95 114 Michael Thompson 50' 10" 8,133.50 160 -35 62 115 Aaron Wise 50' 11" 5,396.25 106 -24 49 116 Mackenzie Hughes 51' 0" 9,130.67 179 -31 70 117 Dominic Bozzelli 51' 3" 4,049.67 79 -11 38 117 Adam Scott 51' 3" 4,865.17 95 -9 38 117 Carlos Ortiz 51' 3" 9,588.17 187 -40 72 117 Fabián Gómez 51' 3" 6,255.33 122 -11 59 117 Vaughn Taylor 51' 3" 5,639.67 110 1 61 122 Zac Blair 51' 4" 7,181.50 140 -5 70 122 Zach Johnson 51' 4" 8,570.08 167 -26 61 122 Matt Every 51' 4" 5,952.58 116 -8 47 125 Andrew Landry 51' 5" 8,435.67 164 -24 63 126 Danny Lee 51' 6" 9,059.75 176 -16 69 126 Chris Baker 51' 6" 6,081.58 118 -27 53 126 Robby Shelton 51' 6" 10,088.92 196 -39 75 129 Roger Sloan 51' 7" 5,522.25 107 -15 55 129 Abraham Ancer 51' 7" 9,122.92 177 -32 74 129 Sam Burns 51' 7" 8,814.75 171 -41 60 129 Jimmy Walker 51' 7" 5,316.92 103 5 46 129 Troy Merritt 51' 7" 9,072.17 176 -21 72 134 Kevin Kisner 51' 8" 9,861.67 191 -17 73 134 Kyle Stanley 51' 8" 6,407.25 124 -24 57 136 Scottie Scheffler 51' 9" 11,650.33 225 -42 82 137 Peter Uihlein 51' 10" 4,768.33 92 -26 47 137 Paul Casey 51' 10" 7,980.92 154 -29 56 139 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 51' 11" 9,341.83 180 -26 76 139 Rob Oppenheim 51' 11" 7,575.17 146 -14 65 141 Scott Brown 52' 0" 8,368.08 161 -35 64 142 Nick Watney 52' 1" 5,472.08 105 -25 46 143 Russell Henley 52' 2" 9,757.17 187 -17 67 143 Brendon Todd 52' 2" 13,508.08 259 -36 86 145 Tommy Fleetwood 52' 4" 4,918.92 94 -5 40 145 Byeong Hun An 52' 4" 9,678.25 185 -23 75 145 Sam Ryder 52' 4" 9,001.83 172 -27 74 148 Anirban Lahiri 52' 5" 3,876.33 74 -7 35 148 Matthew NeSmith 52' 5" 8,696.58 166 -23 72 150 J.T. Poston 52' 7" 10,248.08 195 -42 78 151 D.J. Trahan 52' 9" 4,958.58 94 -16 49 151 Xander Schauffele 52' 9" 10,284.58 195 -44 70 151 Scott Harrington 52' 9" 9,386.50 178 -42 68 154 Chase Seiffert 52' 10" 5,600.83 106 -17 56 154 Sebastian Cappelen 52' 10" 5,123.58 97 -10 55 156 Kevin Tway 52' 11" 4,865.17 92 5 52 157 Cameron Percy 53' 0" 5,408.75 102 -18 49 158 Bud Cauley 53' 1" 9,388.92 177 -27 65 158 Austin Cook 53' 1" 7,485.25 141 -23 64 160 Peter Malnati 53' 2" 5,799.25 109 -17 61 160 Sung Kang 53' 2" 10,209.50 192 -18 73 162 Nick Taylor 53' 4" 8,005.17 150 -12 59 162 Brian Stuard 53' 4" 10,826.00 203 -31 83 164 Ian Poulter 53' 5" 5,880.08 110 -18 48 165 Graeme McDowell 53' 6" 6,475.50 121 -4 48 166 Michael Gligic 53' 7" 5,462.08 102 -16 52 166 Jim Herman 53' 7" 8,895.17 166 2 60 166 Brooks Koepka 53' 7" 5,301.67 99 -7 40 169 Patton Kizzire 53' 9" 6,346.08 118 -21 55 170 Kramer Hickok 53' 10" 6,186.17 115 -15 51 171 Beau Hossler 54' 0" 8,482.75 157 -23 71 172 Cameron Tringale 54' 1" 8,548.58 158 -18 63 173 Brice Garnett 54' 3" 6,614.58 122 -17 58 174 Alex Noren 54' 4" 7,176.33 132 -13 60 174 Bo Hoag 54' 4" 7,719.92 142 -31 71 174 Corey Conners 54' 4" 11,309.75 208 -27 74 177 Harry Higgs 54' 5" 11,422.75 210 -31 83 178 Ryan Moore 54' 8" 5,354.83 98 -15 48 178 Xinjun Zhang 54' 8" 10,333.83 189 -18 77 180 Hank Lebioda 54' 10" 6,852.67 125 -20 57 180 Vincent Whaley 54' 10" 4,111.33 75 -20 40 182 Chris Stroud 54' 11" 5,158.25 94 -13 48 183 Zack Sucher 55' 4" 4,202.25 76 -16 38 184 Bo Van Pelt 55' 8" 4,232.75 76 -15 45 184 Wyndham Clark 55' 8" 7,681.58 138 -17 65 186 Bill Haas 56' 7" 5,602.92 99 -6 46 187 Aaron Baddeley 57' 6" 5,984.25 104 -11 49 188 Charles Howell III 57' 10" 7,924.75 137 -27 69 189 Martin Trainer 58' 2" 5,638.58 97 -15 48 190 Wes Roach 58' 6" 4,327.92 74 2 42 191 Brandt Snedeker 59' 9" 9,196.67 154 -18 53 192 Andrew Putnam 59' 10" 5,087.92 85 -3 46 193 David Hearn 62' 3" 6,414.42 103 -4 55
