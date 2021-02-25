Great Puerto Rico golf courses and resorts near San Juan

There's no shortage of golf courses in the Caribbean. But when you pair these outstanding courses with the history, food, and hospitality of Puerto Rico, you've got many good reasons to grab your clubs and catch the next flight to San Juan. Being a U.S. territory means Puerto Rico is your tropical vacation home away from home. A welcoming, beautiful environment where no passport is required for U.S. citizens, many people speak English, and a plethora of natural wonders and sensual island vibes caress the soul. Here are three great options for your trip.

TPC Dorado Beach, at Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Dorado

In the history of golf, pairing spectacular land with a top-notch course designer has resulted in many of the world's best and most iconic golf courses. Pebble Beach, Royal Dornoch, and Augusta National are prime examples. This time-proven formula holds gloriously true with the East Course at TPC Dorado Beach, 35 minutes from San Juan. Robert Trent Jones Sr. created a classic seaside course that maintains a modern championship layout thanks to the revitalization that his son, Robert Trent Jones Jr., brought when the owners brilliantly renovated this masterpiece. The ocean's panoramic sightlines, devilish bunkers, immaculate yet deceptive greens, swaying coconut trees, and a luxury club atmosphere with caddies combine for a world-class golf experience.

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort & Golf Club

Río Grande

Golf Course architect Robert Trent Jones Jr. designed this unique 18-hole championship layout with a commitment to preserving the site's natural integrity. Spectacular holes trace the shore with undulating fairways and scenic lakes. Managed by Troon Golf, Bahia Beach Resort & Golf Club is an amenity of Marriott's St. Regis brand, the slogan for which defines the golf experience at this magnificent property – "Where Indulgence Meets Sophistication." Professional-grade course conditions, awe-inspiring views, first-class service, and the inventive course design makes Bahia Beach an exceptional place to play, relax, and unwind. The entire resort has earned Audubon International distinction for its best practices in conservation and eco-sensitivity, and one feels serene and content in this stunning tropical oasis.

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Golf & Beach Resort

Río Grande

Everything about Rio Mar Country Club is neat, fun, and appealing. This starts at the elegant resort and permeates throughout its many amenities, not the least of which is its two 18-hole golf courses. Located in Río Grande, 35 minutes from San Juan, the River Course is by Greg Norman, and it is a sinewy test of golf that leaves players astounded by imaginative layout. The Ocean Course by Tom and George Fazio comes by its name honestly, with views of the sea and beach on the back nine. Likewise, the River Course features the Mameyes River snaking throughout the property. After an exhilarating round, golfers can enjoy the resort's casino, spa, pools, multiple restaurants, or oceanfront. Managed by Troon Golf, the golf service and new clubhouse are exceptional.