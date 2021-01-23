-
How to watch The American Express, Round 3: Tee times, live scores, live stream, TV times
January 23, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 3 begins today from La Quinta, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Round 3 starts today at The American Express. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).
Radio: Thursday-Saturday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET. Sunday, 2 p.m.- 7 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
MUST READS
