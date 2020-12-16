The RSM Classic’s Barbara Van Buskirk honored as 2020 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Barbara Van Buskirk, a volunteer with 11 years of service at The RSM Classic (St. Simons Island, Georgia), was honored Tuesday as the 2020 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year. With the award, the PGA TOUR will donate $5,000 to The Healing Hearts Project, a community charity directly serving the patients and families of both Wolfson Children's Hospital and UF Pediatric Cardiology in Jacksonville, Florida, who are undergoing treatment for congenital heart disease (CHD).

Van Buskirk has been a volunteer at The RSM Classic since its inception in 2010, most recently serving in Volunteer Headquarters. Her responsibilities include preparation and distribution of volunteer uniforms, coordinating breakfast and lunch for the volunteers, managing the volunteer merchandise center and other administrative tasks. Her duties are not limited to tournament week, as she is in the tournament office 40 days before the event to help organize and prepare, assisting in a key role in 2020 as it relates to COVID-19 protocols.

“The Davis Love Foundation is fortunate to have someone with Barbara’s skills, passion and energy leading our volunteer efforts,” said Todd Thompson, The RSM Classic Tournament Director. “Her experience and dedication make her an indispensable member of our team. She leads with a servant’s heart and is a perfect representative of the Davis Love Foundation, RSM and the tournament.”

Tournaments would not be possible without the support of volunteers, who not only help events operate, but also contribute to the overall charitable impact. With the support of more than 100,000 volunteers annually, the TOUR assists approximately 3,000 charities each year. In 2019, the PGA TOUR and its tournaments generated a record $204.3 million for local and national charitable organizations, bringing the all-time total to more than $3 billion.

“Being the 2020 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year is a special moment for me that I will not forget,” said Van Buskirk. “Being a part of the Davis Love Foundation and the RSM Classic for the past 11 years has been an honor and a privilege. The relationships I have formed with the staff and other volunteers are irreplaceable, and the work that Davis does through the tournament and foundation has a huge impact on children and families in need in our community. I think I speak for all volunteers when I say that the PGA TOUR is more than golf, it is a charitable mission that impacts communities, families and charities across the United States. I am proud to be a Volunteer for the RSM Classic and even more honored to be the PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year.”

Robert Streb won The RSM Classic in November, becoming the first two-time winner in the event’s history.