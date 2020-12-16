  • IMPACT

    The RSM Classic’s Barbara Van Buskirk honored as 2020 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year

    Receives $5,000 from PGA TOUR to donate to The Healing Hearts Project

  • Barbara Van Buskirk honored as 2020 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)Barbara Van Buskirk honored as 2020 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)