Love III WDs from The RSM Classic
November 13, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Davis Love III is the tournament host for The RSM Classic. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Davis Love III has withdrawn from the 2020 RSM Classic due to on-going neck issues. He says, “I am disappointed to not be able to compete this year but as always I look forward to hosting the PGA TOUR and our Pro-Am sponsors and helping RSM raise money for children and families in need.”
