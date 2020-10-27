Featured Groups: Bermuda Championship

The PGA TOUR has announced the four Featured Groups for the opening rounds of the 2020 Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda. For the first time in tournament history, the event will offer full FedExCup points (500) due to the cancellation of the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tee times



HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET; Sunday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Radio: Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. ET; Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio ).



FEATURED GROUPS

Late Thursday

Stewart Cink, Pat Perez, Henrik Stenson

Notable: All three players in the group have at least three PGA TOUR wins, led by Cink (7)

• Cink, who will make his 599th career PGA TOUR start, won the season-opening Safeway Open and holds the best FedExCup position of any player in the field (No. 5)

• A three-time PGA TOUR winner, Perez will make his tournament debut at the Bermuda Championship

• Stenson is one of three players in history to have won the FedExCup, a major championship, THE PLAYERS Championship and a World Golf Championships title



Keith Mitchell, Hudson Swafford, Aaron Wise

Notable: Mitchell and Swafford, two Georgia Bulldogs, will play together in a tournament won by another former Georgia player last season (Brendon Todd)

• Mitchell earned his first PGA TOUR title at The Honda Classic in 2019 and has qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs in each of his first three seasons on TOUR

• After a three-season stretch without an appearance in the FedExCup Playoffs, Swafford won the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in September

• Wise won the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson and went on to win the Arnold Palmer Award (Rookie of the Year)



Late Friday



Jason Dufner, Brendon Todd, Danny Willett

Notable: Todd, the defending champion, will compete in the first two rounds alongside two major champions

• Dufner is one of 10 players in the field with at least five PGA TOUR wins

• Todd won the Bermuda Championship and Mayakoba Golf Classic in consecutive starts last season, becoming the first player since Bryson DeChambeau in the 2018 FedExCup Playoffs to win in back-to-back weeks on the PGA TOUR schedule; he finished the 2019-20 season No. 20 in the FedExCup standings

• Willett, winner of seven professional events worldwide, earned his lone win on TOUR at the 2016 Masters Tournament



Max Homa, Kevin Tway, Will Zalatoris

Notable: Zalatoris needs three FedExCup points (solo-70th or better) to earn Special Temporary Membership for the remainder of the season

• Homa has qualified for the BMW Championship in each of the last two seasons and won the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship

• Tway's lone PGA TOUR victory came at the 2018 Safeway Open

• Zalatoris, a non-member, has three top-10s on the season, tied with James Hahn for the most on the PGA TOUR