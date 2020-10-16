Houston Open to host limited number of fans for next month’s tournament

Houston Open tournament officials, Houston City officials and the PGA TOUR announced today that the 2020 Houston Open will host a limited number of fans during the four competition rounds at Memorial Park Golf Course, scheduled for Nov. 5-8.

Two thousand of the daily tickets will go on sale to the public via the tournament’s website HoustonOpenGolf.com on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The daily ticket cost is $79 for Thursday’s opening round and $109 a day for Friday through Sunday. Each ticket will include food and beverage from designated on-course venues (alcohol is not included). The tickets will be color coded to correspond with the grab and go food and beverage pickup locations.

“We are very happy that we will have fans at Memorial Park for this year’s Houston Open. We greatly appreciate the efforts of the City of Houston, Dr. David Persse (Chief Medical Officer for the City of Houston), and PGA TOUR for working with us in developing a thorough Health and Safety Plan that has enabled this to occur,” said Giles Kibbe, President of the Astros Golf Foundation. “The health and safety for all on property at Memorial Park and the City of Houston is our highest priority as we welcome members of the community to the newly-renovated venue and to watch the best players in the world compete.”

Protocol and guidelines for those attending the tournament will be announced soon. Per City, event, and PGA TOUR regulations, all fans, volunteers and essential personnel must wear masks at all times while on property, except when actively eating and drinking.

Some of the game’s top players have already committed to the Houston Open, such as Brooks Koepka, who served as design consultant for the renovation of Memorial Park golf course, current World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, previous World No. 1 Jason Day and multiple TOUR winner Rickie Fowler. Players continue to commit, including commitments this week from Brandt Snedeker and Tony Finau.

Lanto Griffin, who captured his first PGA TOUR victory here last year, is set to defend his title. Griffin earned a spot in the season-finale TOUR Championship and finished 18th in the final FedExCup standings last season.

The 73rd edition of the Houston Open was re-scheduled for the first week in November due to a restructure of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The long-running event will be contested the week before the Masters Tournament. The tournament was originally scheduled for Nov. 12-15. The event returns to Memorial Park Golf Course for the first time since 1963.