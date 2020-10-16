  • Houston Open to host limited number of fans for next month’s tournament

    2,000 fans each day will attend the return to Memorial Park Golf Course at the 73rd edition of Houston’s PGA TOUR event

  • Houston Open will host a limited number of fans at Memorial Park Golf Course. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)Houston Open will host a limited number of fans at Memorial Park Golf Course. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)