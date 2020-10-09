  • Rising stars Kanaya, Ishikawa amongst eight Japanese golfers primed for ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  Takumi Kanaya ranked No. 1 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking and won the 2020 McCormack Medal. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)