DeChambeau shoots 59 in pro-am at Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

The longest club he hit into any of the par-5s was a 7-iron. He had just 169 yards into the 16th hole.

"It's true, but I could shoot 80 today," DeChambeau told PGA TOUR LIVE's Robert Damron during an on-course interview. "I beat a good friend of mine by 10. ... It was fun to do."

DeChambeau’s lowest round on TOUR is a 62 in the second round of the 2019 3M Open, where he finished runner-up to Matthew Wolff. DeChambeau got revenge at Winged Foot, where he overtook Wolff with a final-round 67.

DeChambeau, Wolff and Cameron Champ are paired together in the first two rounds at TPC Summerlin.

The lowest round at TPC Summerlin in competitive play is 60, shot by J.J. Henry in 2013 and Rod Pampling in 2016.

DeChambeau has a good history at TPC Summerlin, winning the 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and finishing fourth last year after a final-round 63. He also finished seventh here in 2017. DeChambeau arrives this year as the FedExCup leader after winning his first major title.

“I wanted to come back to this tournament because the Shriners have been so great to me for the past couple years. Winning their event and being part of my foundation I felt like I had to come back and support the event. It's just the right thing to do,” DeChambeau said Wednesday. “I love the golf courses here, too.”

A 59 will only increase his affection for TPC Summerlin.