DeChambeau shoots 59 in pro-am at Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Bryson DeChambeau’s first start since winning the U.S. Open is off to a good start. The long hitter, whose physical transformation has been the talk of the TOUR, shot 59 in Wednesday’s pro-am for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
DeChambeau’s round got off to a relatively slow start. He made birdie on the first hole but was just 3 under par after eight holes. A birdie on the par-5 ninth hole gave him a 4-under 31 on the front nine. He turned it on when he made the turn, making birdie on the first six holes of the back nine before an eagle at the par-5 16th. DeChambeau lipped out a putt on 18 for 58. He shot 8-under 28 on his final nine holes.
The longest club he hit into any of the par-5s was a 7-iron. He had just 169 yards into the 16th hole.
"It's true, but I could shoot 80 today," DeChambeau told PGA TOUR LIVE's Robert Damron during an on-course interview. "I beat a good friend of mine by 10. ... It was fun to do."
DeChambeau’s lowest round on TOUR is a 62 in the second round of the 2019 3M Open, where he finished runner-up to Matthew Wolff. DeChambeau got revenge at Winged Foot, where he overtook Wolff with a final-round 67.
DeChambeau, Wolff and Cameron Champ are paired together in the first two rounds at TPC Summerlin.
The lowest round at TPC Summerlin in competitive play is 60, shot by J.J. Henry in 2013 and Rod Pampling in 2016.
DeChambeau has a good history at TPC Summerlin, winning the 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and finishing fourth last year after a final-round 63. He also finished seventh here in 2017. DeChambeau arrives this year as the FedExCup leader after winning his first major title.
“I wanted to come back to this tournament because the Shriners have been so great to me for the past couple years. Winning their event and being part of my foundation I felt like I had to come back and support the event. It's just the right thing to do,” DeChambeau said Wednesday. “I love the golf courses here, too.”
A 59 will only increase his affection for TPC Summerlin.
