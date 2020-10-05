-
Featured Groups: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
Past winners Na, DeChambeau, Cantlay, Simpson highlight pairings
October 05, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Bryson DeChambeau and Matthew Wolff will be grouped with Cameron Champ in Rounds 1 and 2. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR announced today the four Featured Groups for the opening rounds of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.
Full groupings and starting times for the first two rounds of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open will be released officially at approximately 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 3 p.m.–8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Kevin Na, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler
Notable: Na defeated Cantlay in a playoff to win the 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
• Two of Na’s four PGA TOUR wins have come at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (2011, 2019); the Las Vegas resident will make his 14th start in the event
• In three starts at TPC Summerlin, Cantlay has one win (2017) and two runner-up results (2018, 2019), losing in last year’s playoff to Na
• Fowler has never missed a cut in four starts in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open where he owns two top-10s, most recently a T4 in 2018
Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Champ, Matthew Wolff
Notable: DeChambeau has two wins in his last eight starts; Wolff finished solo-second at both tournaments (2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, 2020 U.S. Open)
• DeChambeau, who captured his fifth of seven PGA TOUR titles at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in 2018, will make his first start since winning the U.S. Open; has three consecutive top-10s at TPC Summerlin, including a T4 in 2019
• Wolff finished runner-up at the U.S. Open, his lone start of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season; makes his second start in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (T18/2019)
• Champ, who is making his second start of the season (MC/U.S. Open), has won in his second start in each of his first two seasons on TOUR (2018 Sanderson Farms Championship, 2019 Safeway Open)
Webb Simpson, Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann
• Following two wins and a 12th-place finish in the 2019-20 FedExCup, Simpson finished T8 at the U.S. Open, his lone start in the 2020-21 season; the seven-time PGA TOUR winner won the 2013 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
• 2020 PGA Championship winner Morikawa will make his second start in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (T42/2019); the Las Vegas resident finished No. 6 in the 2019-20 FedExCup after his first multi-win season
• Niemann has a T10 (2018) and missed cut (2019) in two previous starts at TPC Summerlin
Sergio Garcia, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama
• Garcia won his first PGA TOUR title since the 2017 Masters at last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship; makes his first start in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open since 2003
• Day, who seeks his first victory since the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship, will compete in Las Vegas for the first time since 2012 (4th)
• Matsuyama has qualified for the TOUR Championship in each of his first seven seasons on TOUR; makes his third start at TPC Summerlin (T10/2014, T16/2019)
