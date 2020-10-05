Featured Groups: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Kevin Na, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler

Notable: Na defeated Cantlay in a playoff to win the 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

• Two of Na’s four PGA TOUR wins have come at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (2011, 2019); the Las Vegas resident will make his 14th start in the event

• In three starts at TPC Summerlin, Cantlay has one win (2017) and two runner-up results (2018, 2019), losing in last year’s playoff to Na

• Fowler has never missed a cut in four starts in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open where he owns two top-10s, most recently a T4 in 2018



Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Champ, Matthew Wolff

Notable: DeChambeau has two wins in his last eight starts; Wolff finished solo-second at both tournaments (2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, 2020 U.S. Open)

• DeChambeau, who captured his fifth of seven PGA TOUR titles at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in 2018, will make his first start since winning the U.S. Open; has three consecutive top-10s at TPC Summerlin, including a T4 in 2019

• Wolff finished runner-up at the U.S. Open, his lone start of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season; makes his second start in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (T18/2019)

• Champ, who is making his second start of the season (MC/U.S. Open), has won in his second start in each of his first two seasons on TOUR (2018 Sanderson Farms Championship, 2019 Safeway Open)



Webb Simpson, Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann

• Following two wins and a 12th-place finish in the 2019-20 FedExCup, Simpson finished T8 at the U.S. Open, his lone start in the 2020-21 season; the seven-time PGA TOUR winner won the 2013 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

• 2020 PGA Championship winner Morikawa will make his second start in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (T42/2019); the Las Vegas resident finished No. 6 in the 2019-20 FedExCup after his first multi-win season

• Niemann has a T10 (2018) and missed cut (2019) in two previous starts at TPC Summerlin



Sergio Garcia, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama

• Garcia won his first PGA TOUR title since the 2017 Masters at last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship; makes his first start in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open since 2003

• Day, who seeks his first victory since the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship, will compete in Las Vegas for the first time since 2012 (4th)

• Matsuyama has qualified for the TOUR Championship in each of his first seven seasons on TOUR; makes his third start at TPC Summerlin (T10/2014, T16/2019)

