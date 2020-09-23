Five takeaways from the Payne’s Valley Cup

The Payne’s Valley Golf Course is Woods’ first public course and it looks like some serious fun. Named as a tribute to the late Payne Stewart, the course is part of the magnificent Big Cedar Lodge property in Ridgedale, Missouri, which of course is not that far from where Stewart grew up in Springfield.

The course is a par 72 of 7,370 yards with immaculate Meyer Zoysia fairways and Bentgrass greens. Elevation changes, large greens, beautiful mountain views and contours and wildlife sightings make this what appears to be a super fun course.

The par does not include the 19th hole that was revealed in the match. The Big Rock is a fun island par-3 cut into the mountain that can presumably be used to settle any ties.

“It’s great, it is very player friendly which makes it fun. It’s beautiful. It looks like a great place to have a golf trip with friends that’s for sure. Everything is here.” Thomas said.

“The site itself was gorgeous. We had to do a little bit of earthwork, move a few things here and there, but overall this site is part of nature,” Woods said.

The addition to the Big Cedar Lodge complex is a good one and adds to the value of the destination for those looking for a getaway that features golf, but also much more.

“This is a happy day, a very special day in my life,” owner Johnny Morris said. “I grew up here in the Ozarks, I feel so blessed to have grown up here in these hills, in these mountains, fishing the rivers, and loving this land.

“To have someone like Tiger to come and join us and work on this project… I can’t tell you the countless enjoyable hours I’ve had walking around this land with him and to have him here to showcase this and share it with the whole world is great. It makes us extra happy that this is a public course and people can come here from all over and enjoy what Tiger has created.”

3. Players hooked up with microphones really adds value. The telecast featured all four players mic’d up and it provided some great insight. Hearing both the banter between the players and also some great stories was a lot of fun. Of course the stakes here weren’t what they all face on a regular basis. But it did show how the technology could be used. We heard some great lines and learned some things we might not have otherwise. Here are a few snippets:

• Thomas let us know about a huge raccoon head on the wall of his cabin… “It’s staring down and I’m thinking, I am not sleeping in this room,” he laughed. “I’d wake up in the middle of the night and be terrified.” Rose, who was put in the Tiger Woods themed cabin quipped, “Mine is worse, I had pictures of Tiger over my bed.” Thomas had to concede, “That would give me worse nightmares for sure,” he laughed.

• There was some interesting serious chat also. Woods quizzed Rose about playing a longer driver as he thinks about trying to gain more distance and McIlroy and Thomas talked putting lines and a few trade secrets.

• We were given the treat of hearing from legends Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player about course design. Both also have courses at Big Cedar Lodge and Player used the platform to urge designers to be more environmentally conscious. Thomas also expressed an interest to design later in life.

• We heard about new fatherhood from McIlroy. “It’s probably even better than I imagined. I knew it was going to be a life changer and pretty cool but it's just so nice to get home and leave all this here… I think it's been good for me as well, I spent all my life focusing on myself and then to go home and just have this little girl that relies on you for almost everything… it's a pretty cool feeling. It's a lot of responsibility but we're having a lot of fun and thankfully Poppy is healthy, Erica is healthy… it’s all good.”

• McIlroy is a fan of Domino’s pizza. “We are on this big Domino’s kick at the moment. If you don’t know what the really good local pizza place is, Domino’s is solid,” he said to Thomas.

• Woods is not used to playing in shorts. At one point he instinctively wiped his putter blade on his pant less leg and could only laugh at himself.

• Thomas is not afraid to have fun at Woods’ expense, lightheartedly of course. During alternate shot he was returning the ball to the mark on the green only to say, “I went to go move this over like normal and I forgot dumb dumb has got his name on the ball. I can’t look at that while I’m trying to putt.”

• Woods thinks Rose is the best bunker player of the four.

• Gary Player thinks Tiger and Bobby Locke are the two best putters in history, primarily because they let the toe of the putter move.

4. Tiger had some rust but seemed to be moving well.