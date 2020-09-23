  • Bhatia taking the fast track to the TOUR

    Teenager playing Puntacana after top-10 finish

  • Akshay Bhatia was the first teen to finish in the top 10 of a stroke-play event on TOUR since Justin Rose in 1998. (Chris Condon/PGA Tour)Akshay Bhatia was the first teen to finish in the top 10 of a stroke-play event on TOUR since Justin Rose in 1998. (Chris Condon/PGA Tour)