‘He might be the best ball-striker out there’

Will Zalatoris is in the midst of a record-setting season on the Korn Ferry Tour. He proved last week that his game is ready for the biggest stages, as well.

Now he has another start on the PGA TOUR, and a chance to inch closer to an early call-up.

Zalatoris is coming off a T6 finish in the U.S. Open. He got into the field as the top man on the Korn Ferry Tour’s Points List. His impressive finish at Winged Foot earned him a start at this week’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

“It was a great experience. I’ve been playing well all year,” Zalatoris said. “I’ve been really working hard over the past couple of years and it’s nice to finally see it pay off on the big stage.”

There will be no Korn Ferry Tour graduates in 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic paused professional golf for several months, but Zalatoris could still play his way onto the PGA TOUR sooner than later.

He could win three times on the Korn Ferry Tour (he has one victory so far), win a PGA TOUR event, or earn special temporary membership, which would allow him unlimited sponsor exemptions for the remainder of the season.

Zalatoris had a sponsor exemption into this week’s TOUR event, but didn’t need it after finishing in the top 10 at Winged Foot. He made a hole-in-one in the first round, led the field in Strokes Gained: Approach and finished with rounds of 70-74-70-71 to tie FedExCup champion Dustin Johnson for sixth place in the first of six majors this season.

By earning his way into Puntacana, Zalatoris was able to save one of the seven sponsor exemptions that non-members are allowed to accept.

The next step is to earn special temporary membership, which goes to a player who earns an amount of non-member FedExCup points that equals or surpasses No. 150 on the previous season’s FedExCup points list. Because the 2019-20 season was shortened by the pandemic, the benchmark is No. 150 on the 2019 list; that was Martin Kaymer, who earned 288 points. Zalatoris earned 105 for his U.S. Open finish.