DeChambeau cruises to U.S. Open title

MAMARONECK, N.Y. – This was already the least conventional U.S. Open ever.

It was the first not played in June since 1931. There were also no spectators, a necessary evil in the COVID era but one that was felt even more acutely at a New York metropolitan area major.

So maybe it was fitting that on top of all that strangeness we got the 1:30 p.m. final twosome of iconoclasts Matthew Wolff and Bryson DeChambeau. After a year-long physical transformation that raised eyebrows, DeChambeau validated his methods by swinging away and winning his first major at Winged Foot, his final-round 67 good for a six-shot victory over Wolff (75).

“I think I'm definitely changing the way people think about the game,” DeChambeau said. “Now, whether you can do it, that's a whole different situation. There's a lot of people that are going to be hitting it far. Matthew was hitting it plenty far today.

“A couple of putts just didn't go in for him today and kept the momentum on my side.”

DeChambeau his just 41 percent of the fairways but proved that he could pick apart the course from the rough. His final round was the best of the day by three, and he was the only player to finish the tournament under par. It was his seventh PGA TOUR win and first major. His eyes welled with tears after he signed his scorecard and was presented with a video link to his family.