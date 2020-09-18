Woodland has torn labrum in left hip

MAMARONECK, N.Y. – Defending champion Gary Woodland was projected to miss the cut after shooting his second straight 74 at the 120th U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

Afterward he said that while his game is as good as ever, he’s been limited by a torn labrum in his left hip.

RELATED: Full leaderboard | Winged Foot fights back in Round 2

“Yeah, I mean, this week is frustrating,” said Woodland, 36, a four-time PGA TOUR winner. “Obviously the last six weeks have been frustrating just pain-wise. The game is actually I feel like in a pretty good spot, doing things really well and just can't get around the pain.”

Woodland is coming off a season in which he finished 43rd in the FedExCup. Since the TOUR returned in June he’s had a few good results – 9th at the Charles Schwab Challenge, T5 at the Workday Charity Open. Mostly, though, his play has been forgettable. He has lost weight by changing his diet, but the lighter load doesn’t seem to have helped his hip. He said surgery is not out of the question.

“I've got to reevaluate,” he said. “I'm going to see a specialist Monday morning and we'll see what happens. … I've been fighting through it, but it gets to a point where you're playing against the best players in the world, you just can't play with pain.”