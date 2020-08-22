Johnson eyes win No. 22, FedExCup title

NORTON, Mass. – There was a topic of conversation swirling around TPC Boston early Saturday, the gist of being this: Just how did Dustin Johnson in Friday’s second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST not turn what arguably were the most perfect 11 holes of golf into a 56 or 57 or 58 . . . pick a number, so long as it was smaller than 60?

When that query was posed to a former world No. 1 golfer, he smiled, shrugged, and reminded that, “he’s the same guy who just a few weeks ago shot 80-80.”

In other words, golf cannot be explained. Add the fact that Johnson “limped” home with seven straight pars Friday to settle what a lot of people are suggesting was a disappointing 60 after having been 11-under for 11 holes.

So, onward to another topic that piqued the interest on another quiet walk around TPC Boston. Namely, the jammed leaderboards of late, starting with the spread between leader and the cut number through 36 holes.

Since the return to competition after a pandemic-enforced three-month break, twice those who made the cut on the number were just seven back of the leader, once the number was seven, once it was eight, and three times it was nine.

In other words, nearly everyone was in the hunt and the traffic jam through 54 holes proved it.

At the RBC Heritage, 42 players were within six of the lead entering Round 4; at the PGA Championship it was 28; at the Charles Schwab Challenge it was 25; and at the 3M Open it was 22.

Of course, further contemplation about this topic came to a screeching halt shortly after play resumed in Saturday’s third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST and sure enough, there was Johnson in the middle of things again.

This time, he wasn’t questioned about the way he finished to shoot only 60; he was lauded for the way in which he closed out to post a blistering 64. Leading by two, Johnson drained an 18-foot birdie putt at the par-4 17th, then went driver, 5 iron from 218 yards, and 40-foot putt for eagle.