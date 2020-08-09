Mickelson never contends at PGA but shines in CBS booth

SAN FRANCISCO – Phil Mickelson was never really in contention at the 102nd PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park, and double-bogeyed the last hole on the way to a final-round 73.

But his lengthy turn in the CBS broadcast booth after the third round, in which Mickelson jabbed Faldo for his lack of distance, and Faldo jabbed back for having more majors, got people talking.

RELATED: Full leaderboard | Tiger finishes strong at PGA ahead of FedExCup Playoffs push

“I think that for somebody like myself that's never done that, having a guy like Jim Nantz kind of set things up and kind of stage what to talk about made it easy,” Mickelson said. “Because it's not like I prepared for anything. ... And then obviously to have a wonderful target like Nick, that made it nice, too.”

Within minutes of sitting down, Mickelson compared Faldo’s strapping physique to that of Bryson DeChambeau (wait for it), but while DeChambeau is exceptionally long off the tee, Faldo was a bunter. When Faldo protested that he was accurate and Lefty could dial back and be the same, Mickelson quipped that he wasn’t sure he’d want to play golf that way.