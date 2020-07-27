  • Villegas’ 22-month-old daughter passes away

  • Camilo Villegas at the Korn Ferry Tour&apos;s Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass in June. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)Camilo Villegas at the Korn Ferry Tour's Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass in June. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)