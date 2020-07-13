Nationwide Challenge nine-hole skins match benefiting Nationwide Children’s Hospital announced for 2020 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

PLAY YELLOW HOLE-IN-ONE CHALLENGE TO FEATURE FAMED 12TH HOLE AT MUIRFIELD VILLAGE GOLF CLUB AND A CHANCE TO RAISE AN ADDITIONAL $1 MILLION FOR CHARITY

DUBLIN, Ohio – Officials of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide announced today that the 2020 Tournament, in conjunction with the PGA TOUR, will host the Nationwide Challenge, benefiting Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The new charity-focused event will take place on Wednesday of Tournament week as a nine-hole team match-play exhibition, featuring rising star and second ranked player in the world Jon Rahm and PGA TOUR winner Tony Finau against six-time European Ryder Cup team member Ian Poulter and 2010 U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell. Team Rahm/Finau will be playing for the Memorial Tournament Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Nationwide Children’s and team Poulter/McDowell will represent the Hospital’s On Our Sleeves national behavioral health movement.

The new exhibition will be contested on the back nine at Muirfield Village Golf Club and air from 2-4 p.m. (ET) as a special presentation of PGA TOUR LIVE and will be simulcast on Golf Channel and other PGA TOUR media platforms, including PGA TOUR social channels. GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR will cover internationally.

Fans can join the fundraising efforts for Nationwide Children’s Hospital by texting “HELPKIDS” to 41-411 during the Challenge to donate to the NICU and On Our Sleeves movement, thanks to PGA TOUR Charities’ online and Text-To-Give donation platforms powered by GoFundMe Charity.



Skins will be worth $10,000 to $50,000 per hole, totaling $150,000 for the match. Additionally, the players will participate in three special skills challenges, on hole Nos. 14, 16 and 17, that will add another $150,000 to the giving amount for a total of $300,000.

The Play Yellow Hole-In-One Challenge will give the competitors a chance to raise an additional $1 million for Nationwide Children’s through Jack and Barbara Nicklaus’s Play Yellow campaign and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Advancing newborn critical care, The Memorial Tournament Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Nationwide Children’s Hospital is a family-centered environment that provides the highest quality of medical care for premature and sick infants. As part of the largest neonatal network in the country, the Memorial Tournament NICU is comprised of rigorously trained neonatologists, advanced practice nurses and therapists who utilize an interdisciplinary care approach to diagnose and treat patients suffering from complications of prematurity, complex birth defects, respiratory distress and metabolic diseases. This combined expertise makes the Memorial Tournament NICU at Nationwide Children’s one of the finest in the nation.

One in five children in America is living with a mental illness. On Our Sleeves is a national movement to provide every community in America with free resources necessary for breaking child mental health stigmas and educating families and advocates. Together we will save children’s lives. All materials are developed by the Behavioral Health professionals at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, home to the nation’s largest mental health treatment and research program. Join the movement at OnOurSleeves.org .