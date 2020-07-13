Featured Groups: Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

FEATURED GROUPS (FedExCup Ranking)



Rory McIlroy (5), Tiger Woods (41), Brooks Koepka (156)

• McIlroy, two-time FedExCup champion and World No. 1, owns the most top-10s at the Memorial Tournament (4) among the top-five players in the Official World Golf Ranking

• In his first start since finishing 68th at The Genesis Invitational in February, Woods makes his third attempt at a record-breaking 83rd PGA TOUR win; the five-time Memorial Tournament champion will make his 18th start in the event

• Koepka birdied five of his closing seven holes at last week’s Workday Charity Open, but missed the cut by a stroke



Phil Mickelson (94), Justin Rose (119), Shane Lowry (145)

• Mickelson is making his 20th start at the Memorial Tournament, with his first appearance dating back to 1991

• Rose owns seven top-10s in 13 appearances at the Memorial Tournament, highlighted by a win in 2010 and two runner-up finishes (2008, 2015)

• Winner of The Open Championship in 2019, Lowry returns to the Memorial Tournament for the fourth time and first since 2018; The 2020 Open Championship, originally scheduled for this week, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic



Bryson DeChambeau (4), Collin Morikawa (6), Patrick Cantlay (28)

Note: Morikawa (2019 Workday Charity Open), Cantlay (2019 Memorial Tournament) and DeChambeau (2018 Memorial Tournament) are the last three winners at Muirfield Village

• Coming off his sixth TOUR victory at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, DeChambeau is on a streak of seven consecutive top-10s

• Following his second career TOUR title at last week’s Workday Charity Open, Morikawa has more wins than missed cuts (1) in 24 professional starts on TOUR

• Defending champion Cantlay has not missed a cut since the 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, currently the longest active streak on TOUR (16 starts)



Justin Thomas (1), Xander Schauffele (12), Dustin Johnson (23)

• Thomas regained the No. 1 position in the FedExCup with a runner-up at the Workday Charity Open and has held the top spot for a total of 10 weeks this season, the most of any player

• With a victory at the 2020 Travelers Championship, Johnson extended his streak of winning at least one TOUR event to 13 consecutive seasons

• Schauffele made the cut in all four of his starts since the Return to Golf (T3/Charles Schwab Challenge, T64/RBC Heritage, T20/Travelers Championship, T14/Workday Charity Open)