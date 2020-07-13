-
Featured Groups: Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
Woods set to make first PGA TOUR start since February
July 13, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka will be paired with Rory McIlroy the first two days. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR announced today the four featured groupings for Thursday-Friday at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, to be contested at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
The Memorial Tournament marks the sixth event since the PGA TOUR resumed competition on June 8 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village, this week marks the first time since 1957 that back-to-back TOUR events will be held at the same venue.
Full groupings and starting times for the first two rounds of the Memorial Tournament will be released officially at approximately 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 14.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 7:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 8:40 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 8:40 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3:30 p.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6:30 p.m ET. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET. Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (FedExCup Ranking)
Rory McIlroy (5), Tiger Woods (41), Brooks Koepka (156)
• McIlroy, two-time FedExCup champion and World No. 1, owns the most top-10s at the Memorial Tournament (4) among the top-five players in the Official World Golf Ranking
• In his first start since finishing 68th at The Genesis Invitational in February, Woods makes his third attempt at a record-breaking 83rd PGA TOUR win; the five-time Memorial Tournament champion will make his 18th start in the event
• Koepka birdied five of his closing seven holes at last week’s Workday Charity Open, but missed the cut by a stroke
Phil Mickelson (94), Justin Rose (119), Shane Lowry (145)
• Mickelson is making his 20th start at the Memorial Tournament, with his first appearance dating back to 1991
• Rose owns seven top-10s in 13 appearances at the Memorial Tournament, highlighted by a win in 2010 and two runner-up finishes (2008, 2015)
• Winner of The Open Championship in 2019, Lowry returns to the Memorial Tournament for the fourth time and first since 2018; The 2020 Open Championship, originally scheduled for this week, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Bryson DeChambeau (4), Collin Morikawa (6), Patrick Cantlay (28)
Note: Morikawa (2019 Workday Charity Open), Cantlay (2019 Memorial Tournament) and DeChambeau (2018 Memorial Tournament) are the last three winners at Muirfield Village
• Coming off his sixth TOUR victory at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, DeChambeau is on a streak of seven consecutive top-10s
• Following his second career TOUR title at last week’s Workday Charity Open, Morikawa has more wins than missed cuts (1) in 24 professional starts on TOUR
• Defending champion Cantlay has not missed a cut since the 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, currently the longest active streak on TOUR (16 starts)
Justin Thomas (1), Xander Schauffele (12), Dustin Johnson (23)
• Thomas regained the No. 1 position in the FedExCup with a runner-up at the Workday Charity Open and has held the top spot for a total of 10 weeks this season, the most of any player
• With a victory at the 2020 Travelers Championship, Johnson extended his streak of winning at least one TOUR event to 13 consecutive seasons
• Schauffele made the cut in all four of his starts since the Return to Golf (T3/Charles Schwab Challenge, T64/RBC Heritage, T20/Travelers Championship, T14/Workday Charity Open)
