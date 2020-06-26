Morikawa’s made cuts streak ends at 22

Collin Morikawa is finally getting a weekend off.

After making his first 22 consecutive cuts as a pro, the second longest streak in the last 30 years (Tiger Woods, 25), the high-flying Morikawa came back to earth and will miss the weekend rounds at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

RELATED: Full leaderboard

After shooting an opening-round 72, Morikawa could only manage one better Friday, finishing at 3 over for the tournament and well off the projected cut.

“It was bound to happen at some point,” he said. “Who knows when that was going to be. But now I guess we're going to stop talking about it and I can go and just go on to next week.”

Morikawa said he will take a week off, then pick back up again for the two tournaments at Muirfield Village in Columbus, Ohio.

Just two weeks ago Morikawa lost a playoff to Daniel Berger at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the first tournament back after a three-month hiatus on the PGA TOUR due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He faltered slightly with a final-round 74 and a T64 finish at the RBC Heritage, which he said led to his struggles at the Travelers, where “I just couldn’t get the ball in the hole.”

Morikawa, 23, graduated from Cal Berkeley (Business Administration) in the spring of 2019, turned pro, and took off like a rocket. He was runner-up to friend Matthew Wolff at the 3M Open, finished T4 at the John Deere Classic, and won the Barracuda Championship.