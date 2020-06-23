Beat the streak: Berger just keeps breaking par

On October 11, 2019, the Washington Nationals won Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were 4-1, coming off their first loss of the season. The National Basketball Association was nearly two weeks from opening night.

That was also the day of Daniel Berger’s last over-par round in a PGA TOUR event.

With four more rounds in the 60s at last week’s RBC Heritage, Berger extended his streak of consecutive rounds at par or better to 32. The Heritage also was Berger's fifth consecutive top-10, including a win at the first event after the season's hiatus (Charles Schwab Challenge) and T3 finish last week. He now ranks seventh in the FedExCup.

Berger is now two rounds from tying the longest streak of rounds at par or better in the past 17 years (Charles Howell III, 34 in a row in 2002-2003).

Since 1983, there have only been seven such streaks longer than Berger’s current run of 32. He still has a long way to go to catch the record, though. The longest run came in the halcyon days of Tiger Woods, when he rattled off a ridiculous 52 straight from late 2000 into 2001.