Take me to your leader: A look at Im's rise up the ranks

When professional golf was paused in March, perhaps no player was hitting his stride quite like Sungjae Im.

Im picked up his first PGA TOUR victory at The Honda Classic, then took the lead in the FedExCup race with his third-place finish in the following week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Im, who finished two strokes behind Tyrrell Hatton at Bay Hill, was trying to become the first player since David Duval to win his first two PGA TOUR titles in consecutive weeks.

CLIMBING THE LADDER

Im was the Korn Ferry Tour’s Player of the Year in 2018, then won the PGA TOUR’s Rookie of the Year Award last year.

In the 30-year history of the Korn Ferry Tour, only one other player has won those awards in consecutive seasons: Stewart Cink, in 1996 and 1997. Cink has gone on to have a great career, winning six times, including the 2009 Open Championship, and accumulating more than $38 million in official earnings. He is just 11 starts away from his 600th on TOUR.

Should Im continue his stellar season and win PGA TOUR Player of the Year, he would join Tiger Woods as the only players to win the TOUR’s Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year awards back-to-back.

PROLIFIC PLAYER

Since the beginning of last season, no player has been more active than Im. During that span, he has played in 172 official PGA TOUR rounds, 25 more than anyone else.

But when you have played as well as he has, how can you blame him? Im has 88 rounds in the 60s over the last two PGA TOUR seasons. Second on that list is Charles Howell III, with 71. He has 45 rounds of 67 or lower – second on that list is Hideki Matsuyama, with 40. And making birdies? Sungjae has racked up 739 birdies or eagles since the beginning of last season – 159 more than any other player.

Im also leads the TOUR in par-5 scoring in relation to par (267 under), total fairways hit, total greens in regulation and total one-putts during that span.

Sungjae has a staggering 40 rounds over the last two PGA TOUR seasons in which he’s gained at least 2 strokes on the field tee-to-green. In that span, only Matsuyama has more, with 44.

It isn’t just the sheer quantity of golf Sungjae has played in his young professional career – he’s been playing consistently well. Im has only two missed cuts on the PGA TOUR in the last calendar year – a stretch of 24 starts.