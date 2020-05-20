A closer look at Tiger and Phil before Sunday’s charity match

Two transcendent talents, tied together in history, will face off again Sunday.

I’m not talking about Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, though they both fit in that category. I’ll stick to golf in this space.

From that perspective, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are the headliners of The Match II: Champions for Charity. Woods (82 wins) and Mickelson (44) are the only players born after 1965 with more than 20 PGA TOUR victories. From 2000 through 2007, either Tiger or Phil won 17% of the tournaments on the PGA TOUR. They are first and second on the TOUR’s all-time official earnings list. Either Woods or Mickelson has finished in the top-ten in 60% of the major championships contested since 1993.

Woods holds a seemingly uncatchable record of 661 weeks atop the Official World Golf Ranking. Mickelson was ranked No. 2 for 270 weeks and stayed in the top 50 for a staggering 26 straight years.

Everyone is familiar with their countless accolades (126 combined PGA TOUR wins and counting), but how has each legend fared when they’ve gone against each other on the TOUR?

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The pair has an extensive history playing together. They’ve played in the same grouping 37 times on the PGA TOUR.

Woods has got the best of Mickelson in those situations, shooting the better score 18 times to Phil’s 15. They’ve tied four times when playing in the same group.

Woods is 54 under when playing with Mickelson on the PGA TOUR, while Mickelson is 34 under. Woods also leads in victories when the two are grouped together at some point in the event, 10 wins to five.

MAKING EACH OTHER BETTER

Mickelson has frequently talked about how Tiger pushed him to be a better player. The numbers from when they have played together overwhelmingly confirm that statement.

Over the last 15 years, Mickelson has averaged 1.12 strokes gained per round. When playing alongside Woods, that number skyrockets to 2.00 strokes gained per round.

The era from 2005-2014 paints an even more staggering picture. During that span, Phil averaged 1.36 strokes gained per PGA TOUR round. When playing with Woods in that same stretch, that number is almost doubled – to 2.61.