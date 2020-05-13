PGA TOUR LIVE: Watch classic PLAYERS Championship rounds for free

During the coronavirus pandemic, the PGA TOUR is making PGATOUR LIVE free and available for streaming, and adding new content every week. Currently the free content is limited to those in the U.S. There are features on two-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, Payne Stewart, Ben Hogan and many more, plus tournament rewinds to get the juices flowing for the TOUR’s return next month. To get started, click here .

McIlroy's 2016 TOUR Championship victory: Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are expected to make a formidable team at the TaylorMade Drives Relief charity skins game at Seminole on Sunday. At the 2016 TOUR Championship, though, they were competitors, with McIlroy prevailing in a thrilling stretch run that included a three-man playoff (Ryan Moore and Kevin Chappell) on his way to the FedExCup title.

Wolff's first title: McIlroy, Johnson and Rickie Fowler, three of the four players in this Sunday’s TaylorMade Drives Relief charity match, are veteran stars. Relatively little is known of Fowler’s funky-swinging partner Matthew Wolff, who had just left Oklahoma State when he held off fellow newly-minted pro Colin Morikawa to capture the inaugural 3M Open in Minnesota.

Fowler's epic PLAYERS Championship playoff win: It’s the second week of May, so head down memory lane to THE PLAYERS Championship before it moved back to March. Arguably the best finish of any PLAYERS was Rickie Fowler’s surge in 2015. He took just 11 strokes over the final four holes of regulation (3-3-2-3), a PLAYERS Championship record. He was 6 under for his last six holes. Then, in the playoff, he birdied the par-3 17th for the second and third time of the day – after sticking his tee shot inside seven feet all three times. Electric.