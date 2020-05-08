11 things you should know about 11 straight wins

11. THE WHAT-IFS

Hard to imagine that Nelson’s dominance in 1945, particularly during his 11-win streak, could have been any more impressive. But consider this:

• Only one major was played that year, the match-play PGA Championship. The other three were canceled due to World War II. It’s doubtful Nelson would’ve made the trip to Great Britain for the Open (he played it just twice, in 1937 and 1955), but he certainly would’ve been the favorite at the Masters and U.S. Open, both of which would’ve been played during his win streak.

• There was a two-month break in the PGA TOUR schedule after the Winter Tour, and it came five wins into Nelson’s 11-win streak. Imagine if the schedule had kept going and Nelson stayed in form. Could the win streak have actually been closer to 15? 20? Of course, those two months also allowed Nelson to recharge, so perhaps it's a wash.

• What if Nelson had not injured his back while winning the long drive contest in Chicago? A few weeks later, after winning the PGA, Nelson went to a Mayo Clinic for an examination that took three days of testing. The diagnosis was “muscular tension” so he kept playing – and kept winning. It didn’t seem to affect his performance, but maybe it played a small part in breaking the streak. But a bigger factor might’ve been …

• A bad bounce off the flagstick in the final round in Memphis. Paired with leader Haas, Nelson was putting on his usual Sunday charge, and was only two shots back going to the par-3 sixth. But a 7-iron hit the flagstick and bounded off the green. Haas followed with a tee shot to 6 feet. He birdied, Nelson bogeyed and that was it. “The whole thing could’ve turned around right there,” Haas admitted in the book, “Byron Nelson.” Nelson, realizing he had benefited with some good bounces during his streak, took it in stride. “You just have to take the good with the bad and you don’t get upset about them,” he said.

• Of course, the biggest what-if about 1945 always will concern the absence of other great players due to war commitments. It’s sometimes overlooked that the other two members of the American Triumvirate did play a healthy amount that year – Sam Snead made 26 starts and Ben Hogan made 18 after his discharge from the Army. Yes, Jimmy Demaret made just six starts while serving in the Navy, and fellow Texan Ralph Guldahl made just one start, having decided to retire. But McSpaden, a 17-time TOUR winner, was a worthy competitor. Dutch Harrison, also a 17-time winner, made 14 starts. The bottom line is Nelson can only beat those who play against him. And as he summed up, “I think that 68.3 speaks for itself.” It took 55 years for a TOUR pro to post a better single-season scoring average – Tiger Woods with 68.17 in 2000.