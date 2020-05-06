PGA TOUR LIVE: Watch classic AT&T Byron Nelson rounds for free

Byron Nelson is one of the game’s great gentlemen who happened to produce some unassailable records. This is the 75th anniversary of Nelson’s historic 1945 season, when he won 11 times in a row and 18 overall. His legacy is about more than his incredible play, though. His tournament, the AT&T Byron Nelson, has been one of the TOUR’s most fruitful events for local charities. That event was scheduled for this week, but unfortunately was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

You can relive some historic moments in the event’s history and learn more about the tournament’s namesake on PGA TOUR LIVE, however. The PGA TOUR is making PGATOUR LIVE free and available for streaming, and adding new content every week. Currently the free content is limited to those in the U.S. To get started, click here .

Here’s a look at some of the must-watch content this week:

The Legend of Byron Nelson : This documentary looks at Nelson’s incredible life, from his humble beginnings in Texas to his World Golf Hall of Fame career. Tiger Woods talks about Nelson’s impact, as do Ken Venturi, Tom Kite, Lanny Wadkins, Ben Crenshaw and many more.

Byron Nelson vs. Gene Littler, Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf : This 18-hole match offers a rare glimpse not only of Nelson’s swing but also one of the world’s most exclusive clubs. You can watch this match to see why Nelson was called “the father of the modern golf swing” and to see the famed Pine Valley Golf Club.

1997 AT&T Byron Nelson : This was Woods' first start after his 12-shot win at the Masters. He followed it up with another victory, winning by two shots after starting the week with back-to-back 64s. Watson, a four-time winner of the Nelson, finished third at the age of 47.

2010 AT&T Byron Nelson : This event from 10 years ago features a future star’s first win and the pro debut of another. This was Jason Day’s first win, while a 16-year-old Jordan Spieth contended in the final round.