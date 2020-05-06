Greeted by golf’s finest gentleman

On so many fronts it was an overdue celebration when 1,300 people jammed into a Dallas banquet hall on April 23, 1968, to pay tribute to Byron Nelson.

After all, Lord Byron had pretty much retired 22 years earlier – as an in-his-prime 34-year-old, by the way. Oh, he played the occasional tournament here and there, just 50 of them from 1947-66, but on that night in 1968 when they feted him, it had been 17 years since Nelson had recorded the last of his 52 PGA TOUR wins.

Yet the banquet hall was overflowing with Hollywood names (Bob Hope) to TV sports personalities (Chris Schenkel) to the best players in the game (Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Billy Casper, Sam Snead, Ken Venturi).

What brought them there wasn’t his .229 winning percentage between 1935-46 (51 wins in 223 starts), nor the 11 straight victories during his 18-win record-setting season in 1945. Instead, admirers came to pay tribute to the first golfer to have a PGA TOUR tournament named after him.

The 1968 Byron Nelson Golf Classic at Preston Trail Golf Club was worthy of a celebration, or so organizers felt, and apparently every name of note in the game agreed, because they were all there. The most impressive guest being 55-year-old Ben Hogan, who may not have shared the warmest relationship with his colleague from the Glen Garden CC caddie barn in Fort Worth, but he surely occupied a seat that afforded him the most unique view of Nelson’s life.

“Byron isn’t the richest man in the world,” Hogan told that sell-out crowd. “But I think his life has been fulfilled and that’s the reason he’s so humbled by this turnout tonight.”

Hogan’s words resonated profoundly. But more than that, they seemed to set a tone that would echo for decades thereafter, because winner after winner after winner of the tournament named for Byron Nelson embraced his opportunity to share the stage with one of the game’s greatest legends. All of them shared a common denominator – they were blown away by the humility, grace, and faith that defined the Lord Byron.

“He sat there on the deck (of the clubhouse) near the scoring area every round of every year,” said 2007 winner Scott Verplank. “But the thing was, Byron didn’t sit there because he wanted to be seen, he sat there because he wanted to see you.”

In the mid-1980s, a talented golfer out of Zimbabwe, Nick Price, had established himself as a world-class pro with an uncanny ball-striking touch that matched his impeccable demeanor, but he was one in search of that ability to finish things off. Only one PGA TOUR win was on Price’s resume and everyone knew the talent was there for far more.

“One year (at the Nelson) in the third round I drove it great, hit it beautifully, but I was in the third-to-last group and I just couldn’t buy a putt,” said Price. “I went right to the putting green after my round and around this time Byron (who was announcing for ABC) came down from the tower and came right over to see me.

“He asked if he could talk to me and I had huge respect for him as a gentleman, so we went downstairs to the locker room where they had an indoor pool, a nice quiet place, and we just talked for about 75 minutes.

“It wasn’t him telling me what to do, it was just him explaining the game, making you feel so at ease. This meant the absolute world to me, that he was putting his feelings out there.”

In 1991, Price won the Nelson, his second PGA TOUR triumph. It had been 179 starts since his breakthrough win at the World Series of Golf in 1983, and he was consumed by joy. Price was also touched by the gentle smile offered by Lord Byron, who leaned into him at the trophy celebration and in his iconic soft voice said: “Now, you’ve figured it out.”

Let the record show that Nelson was right – Price would win 13 times in his next 76 PGA TOUR starts, including three major championships during a stretch when he was the No. 1 player in the world.

“Absolutely no doubt that he helped me,” said Price. “He was amazing. All these years later, thinking of him brings a tear to my eye.”

Price is not alone. For while in our world we spend countless hours debating who is better than whom and whose resume is the best, there is one discussion that has already been decided: Byron Nelson is the finest gentleman the game of golf has ever known.

The voices of those who feel blessed to have won Nelson’s tournament echo that sentiment.