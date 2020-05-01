Social-distancing spacer denies Spieth hole-in-one at charity tournament

Scottie Scheffler won the tournament, but Jordan Spieth won most unusual shot.

Playing as an unofficial marker in the Maridoe Samaritan Fund Invitational on Thursday, Spieth seemed to ace the 110-yard 17th hole, but his ball ricocheted off the social-distancing spacer in the hole and splashed in the lake.

He said he would count it as an ace, nonetheless.

“It was my first one in probably three or four years,” Spieth said in an interview with tournament organizers afterward. “I had a nice little three- or four-year stretch where I made a lot, but I’ve been shut out for a while, so hopefully it’s a good omen.

“It didn’t slam the cup or anything,” he added. “I think it was one of those ones that would’ve most likely stayed in. It kind of rattled around awhile and then it and the washer came up into the air.”

The tournament was a fundraiser for sidelined caddies and took place at Spieth’s home club. He was later told the club would count the shot as a hole-in-one. Spieth had other obligations and missed the first two days of the tournament, which FedExCup No. 19 Scheffler won at 9 under over Korn Ferry Tour player Will Zalatoris, who closed with a 65.

Viktor Hovland, who won the Puerto Rico Open in February, also shot 65 for third.

Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and now CBS football analyst, struggled to a 20-over total and finished 39th. Also a Maridoe member, he played in the same group as friend Spieth and said he would count Spieth’s ace as a double-bogey in their match.

Although many players chipped in more, the $250 entry fee will be part of a relief fund for the club’s caddies as they remain out of work due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. According to golfchannel.com, Scheffler donated his $9,000 first-place check to the fund, bringing the total to more than $20,000.

“It was really fun to be out here playing in something competitive,” Spieth said. “I was bummed to miss the last two days, but being out here today, it’s easy to see that we’re able to do this in a social distancing kind of way and most importantly raise money for the caddies out here.

“In a six feet apart way,” he added, “drinks are on me.”