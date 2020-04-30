Time running out to win incredible golf experiences

Want to take a friend for a round of golf with Justin Thomas at Medalist Golf Club right after getting a lesson from his father Mike?

How about taking on Lake Nona with Ian Poulter? Or Pinehurst with Webb Simpson?

California more your scene? How does the ultimate Pebble Beach experience, hosted by Jim Nantz, sound?

All of these and more incredible and unique golf experiences are available via the “Chipping In” COVID-19 Relief Charity Golf Auction and Sweepstakes but time is running out. April 30 is the final day to get involved.

Click here for the auction, and here for the sweepstakes before 9 p.m. ET on April 30.



The Acushnet Company stable of brands – Titleist, FootJoy, Scotty Cameron, Vokey Design, Links & Kings and KJUS along with their brand ambassadors have combined to offer these awesome prizes.

One hundred percent of the proceeds are set to benefit the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund, the Golf Emergency Relief Fund, and the United Way chapters of Greater New Bedford and San Diego County where the majority of Titleist and FootJoy associates work.

It continues the efforts from Acushnet to help out during the pandemic which has included donating more than 100,000 masks and other PPE supplies to hospitals and those in need and retrofitting processes in their Massachusetts manufacturing facilities to produce PPE items and components, including protective face shields.

The company is also donating 15% of all purchases made Titleist.com, FootJoy.com, ScottyCameron.com, Vokey.com and Kjus.com, from April 8-30, to the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund.

Auction experiences include:

Ultimate Pebble Beach Experience – You and three friends head to Pebble Beach for a personalized adventure from local resident Jim Nantz. Includes breakfast at The Gallery, a pre-round putting contest, personalized live and recorded introductions from Nantz on the first hole of 18 at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Concludes with visit to Nantz’s home to hit balls on his now famous par-3 hole - a replica of Pebble Beach's seventh, a special "Our Tribute" bottle from Jim's wine brand The Calling, and numerous opportunities to add a plaque in your name to "The Rock of Fame" - where only the 16 who have aced the hole are permanently enshrined. The winner of the 'closest to the hole' competition will also receive a custom set of Titleist clubs.

Ian Poulter Experience – Lunch and golf for you and two friends with Poulter at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club.

Mike & Justin Thomas Experience - You and a friend enjoy a lesson from PGA Master Professional Mike to prepare you for 18 holes at Medalist Golf Club with him and his son, Justin.

Brad Faxon Experience - You and three friends get private putting lessons from eight-time PGA TOUR champion and FOX golf analyst Brad Faxon at Old Marsh Golf Club.

Michael Breed Experience - You and a friend get lunch, world-class instruction and golf with this renowned teacher at the Michael Breed Golf Academy at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point.

Butch Harmon Experience - You and two friends get two hours of lesson time, lunch and nine holes with Harmon at the Butch Harmon School of Golf at Rio Secco in Las Vegas.

Peter Kostis Experience – You and two friends get personal Kostis swing analysis at the Peter Kostis Golf Academy at Grayhawk GC that also includes Peter’s son, John, a Golf Digest “Best Young Teacher Under 40.” Includes a round at Whisper Rock.

Cameron McCormick Experience – You and two friends can learn from McCormick at Trinity Forest GC in Dallas, where he will provide lessons, join you for lunch and round out your foursome for 18 holes.

James Sieckmann Experience – You and two friends will join the No. 1-rated short game coach in the country for three hours of private instruction before 18 holes at either Shadow Ridge in Nebraska or at a Phoenix golf course arranged by James.

Scotty Cameron Experience – Enjoy the TOUR treatment and get fit at the Scotty Cameron Golf Gallery in Encinitas, Calif. Includes a Scotty Cameron meet and greet, a personally selected Cameron gift bag, a two-hour world-class fitting, a one-of-a-kind prototype Scotty Cameron carry bag and your own custom-fit Scotty Cameron MOTO putter.

Bob Vokey Experience – You and two friends work with their own fitter at the world-class Titleist Performance Institute in Oceanside, Calif., as Vokey, shares his expertise about bounce fitting, yardage gapping and wedge selection. Includes three hand ground, hand stamped, custom made Vokey Design wedges and 18 holes with Vokey rep Aaron Dill at LaCosta Resort & Spa.

If the auction items prove out of your reach you can join the sweepstakes that give you a chance to play with major champion Webb Simpson at the legendary Pinehurst No. 2. The winner and two friends join Simpson for the round plus lunch and the experience includes a one night stay for each at the Carolina Hotel; a round at The Cradle, Pinehurst’s 9-hole short course; and a gift certificate for dinner at the Pinehurst Brewing Company.

There will be four additional winners, who will receive valuable gift packages from each of the participating brands, including: a Titleist Dream Bag Set-Up; a complete Head-to-Toe FootJoy offering; the newest rain suit technology, Gemini from Kjus; and a luxurious Links & Kings gift package.