PGA TOUR LIVE: Watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans legendary rounds for free

Greg Norman is a World Golf Hall of a Famer. His career is defined by a swashbuckling style that produced dominating results, but also resulted in heartbreaking defeats.

Both were on display in the 1990 Zurich Classic of New Orleans , where Norman charged into the lead before being beaten by another 72nd-hole hole-out. You can now watch that tournament for free on PGA TOUR LIVE . To give golf fans some entertainment during this quarantine, the PGA TOUR and NBC Sports have made hours of video available free on PGA TOUR LIVE. This includes classic broadcasts, long-form features on players like Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods and even Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf matches between players like Sam Snead, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Fred Couples, Phil Mickelson and Ernie Els.

The 1990 Zurich Classic pit two of the decade’s top players, Norman and David Frost, against each other. Norman started Sunday five strokes back, but broke out of the gate with three birdies in the first four holes. He closed with an eagle and two birdies on the final four holes, as well. His Sunday 65 was the day’s low score by two strokes but it wasn’t enough to beat Frost, who birdied the final hole despite hitting it in two bunkers. He holed out from a greenside bunker win by one, just weeks after Robert Gamez holed a 6-iron to beat Norman on the final hole at Bay Hill. This victory in New Orleans was the fourth of Frost’s 10 PGA TOUR wins.

Here are some other flashback broadcasts from the Big Easy to keep you occupied this week, as well as a couple classic Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf matches that are worth watching:

- 2015 Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Justin Rose birdied the final two holes to win. He’s the only player since 1983 to win in New Orleans with birdies on the last two holes. It’s also the only event in Rose’s storied career where he won with birdies on the final two holes. Click here to watch for free

- 2001 Zurich Classic of New Orleans: David Toms, Phil Mickelson and Ernie Els dueled in the final round before Toms prevailed over the two World Golf Hall of Famers with a back-nine 30. Toms would beat Mickelson later that year in the PGA Championship. Click here to watch for free



- Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf: Els vs. Mickelson: Speaking of the Big Easy, he faces Mickelson in this Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf from 1995. Click here to watch for free