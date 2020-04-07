Menus for Masters Champions dinner

Tiger Woods was supposed to host a dinner Tuesday night at Augusta National. As the defending Masters champ, he decides what is served at the annual Champions dinner. On Tuesday, it would’ve been steak and chicken fajitas, along with sushi and sashimi – similar to his menu the last time he had won the Masters.

“Being born and raised in SoCal, having fajitas and sushi was a part of my entire childhood, and I'm going back to what I had in 2006,” Woods said. “So we'll have steak and chicken fajitas, and we'll have sushi and sashimi out on the deck, and I hope the guys will enjoy it.”

As for dessert, Woods opted for milkshakes – a memory from his first Champions dinner after winning in record fashion in 1997.

“That was one of the … great memories to see Gene Sarazen and Sam Snead having milkshakes that night in '98,” Woods said.

Of course, there is no Masters this week due to the coronavirus pandemic. Woods will have to wait until Tuesday, Nov. 10 to host the Champions dinner after the tournament announced its new dates (Nov. 12-15) as part of the revised PGA TOUR schedule.

No matter when it’s held, the dinner will always be special for those Masters winners in attendance.

“For me over the last 10 or 11 years to have been able to be a part of that group in that room with players that quite frankly I've idolized and been my heroes ever since I started playing this game as a 5-year-old in South Africa is just -- it's second to none,” said 2008 Masters winner Trevor Immelman, who on Tuesday was announced as the International Team captain for next year’s Presidents Cup . “To be able to be in that room enjoying that moment, seeing what it means to them to be in that room. That really adds some gravity to it.”

Here’s a look at the menus from previous Masters winners:

Patrick Reed, 2019: A choice of Caesar salad or wedge salad to start, with the main dish a prime bone-in cowboy ribeye with herb butter (mountain trout also available for those who prefer fish). Side dish options: macaroni and cheese, creamed corn, creamed spinach, steamed broccoli. Dessert choices: tiramisu, vanilla bean creme brulee, chocolate crunch and praline cheesecake.

Sergio Garcia, 2018: Garcia's menu began with an "International salad," with ingredients chosen to represent the countries of past Masters champions. The entree was arroz caldoso de bogavante, a traditional Spanish lobster rice. And for dessert, Garcia chose his mother's recipe for tres leches cake, served with tres leches ice cream.

Danny Willett, 2017: The Englishman chose a traditional British meal. Willett's menu started with mini cottage pies (similar to shepherd's pie but made with beef rather than lamb). The entree: a traditional "Sunday roast" (prime rib, roasted potatoes and vegetables, Yorkshire pudding). For dessert, apple crumble and vanilla custard. And a finish of coffee and tea with English cheese and biscuits, plus a selection of wines.

Jordan Spieth, 2016: Salad of local greens; main course of Texas barbecue (beef brisket, smoked half chicken, pork ribs); sides of BBQ baked beans, bacon and chive potato salad, sauteed green beans, grilled zucchini, roasted yellow squash; dessert of warm chocolate chip cookie, vanilla ice cream.

Bubba Watson, 2015: Same menu as 2013.

Adam Scott, 2014: Surf-and-turf on the grill, including Moreton Bay “bugs” (lobster). Started with an appetizer of artichoke and arugula salad with calamari. The main course of Australian Wagyu beef New York Strip steak, served with Moreton Bay lobster, sauteed spinach, onion cream mashed potatoes. Desserts of strawberry and passion fruit pavlova, Anzac biscuit and vanilla sundae.

Bubba Watson, 2013: Traditional Caesar salad to start. Entree of grilled chicken breast with sides of green beans, mashed potatoes, corn, macaroni, and cheese, served with cornbread. Dessert of confetti cake and vanilla ice cream.

Charl Schwartzel, 2012: An opening course consisting of a chilled seafood bar, which includes shrimp, lobster, crabmeat, crab legs, and oysters. The main course is a "braai," a South African barbecue, which includes lamb chops, steaks, and South African sausages. Dessert of vanilla ice cream sundae. Also in the mix are salads, cheeses, plus sides such as sauteed sweet corn, green beans, and Dauphinoise potatoes.

Phil Mickelson, 2011: A Spanish-themed menu with seafood paella and machango-topped filet mignon as the entrees. Also includes a salad course, asparagus, and tortillas as sides, plus ice cream-topped apple empanada for dessert.

Angel Cabrera, 2010: An Argentine asado, a multicourse barbecue featuring chorizo, blood sausage, short ribs, beef filets and mollejas (the thymus gland/sweetbreads).

Trevor Immelman, 2009: Bobotie (spiced minced meat pie with an egg topping), sosaties (a type of chicken skewer), spinach salad, milk tart and South African wines.

Zach Johnson, 2008: Iowa beef, Florida shrimp.

Phil Mickelson, 2007: Barbecued ribs, chicken, sausage and pulled pork, with cole slaw.

Tiger Woods, 2006: Stuffed jalapeno and quesadilla appetizers with salsa and guacamole; green salad; steak fajitas, chicken fajitas, Mexican rice, refried beans; apple pie and ice cream for dessert.

Phil Mickelson, 2005: Lobster ravioli in tomato cream sauce, Caesar's salad, garlic bread.

Mike Weir, 2004: Elk, wild boar, Arctic char (fish), Canadian beer.

Tiger Woods, 2003: Porterhouse steak, chicken, and sushi from his 2002 menu. Also sashimi, salads, crab cakes, asparagus, mashed potatoes and a chocolate truffle cake.

Tiger Woods, 2002: Porterhouse steak and chicken with a sushi appetizer.

Vijay Singh, 2001: Seafood tom kah, chicken panang curry, baked sea scallops with garlic sauce, rack of lamb with yellow kari sauce, baked filet Chilean sea bass with three flavor chili sauce, lychee sorbet.

Mark O'Meara, 1999: Chicken fajitas, steak fajitas, sushi, tuna sashimi.

Tiger Woods, 1998: Cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, french fries, milkshakes.

Nick Faldo, 1997: Fish and chips, tomato soup.

Ben Crenshaw, 1996: Texas barbecue.

Jose Maria Olazabal, 1995: Paella (Spanish rice dish) and hake (whitefish), plus tapas.

Bernhard Langer, 1994: Turkey and dressing, black forest torte.

Fred Couples, 1993: Chicken cacciatore.

Sandy Lyle, 1989: Haggis, mashed potatoes, mashed turnips.

Bernhard Langer, 1986: Wiener schnitzel (breaded veal).