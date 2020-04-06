New dates announced for 2020 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields

In conjunction with the PGA TOUR, tournament officials announced that the 2020 BMW Championship will now take place August 25-30, one week later than originally planned as part of a PGA TOUR schedule adjustment due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The penultimate event of the PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs, will remain at its scheduled host site at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Illinois.

“We’ve been working closely with the PGA TOUR, BMW and our host club, Olympia Fields, to ensure a smooth transition to our new dates, while focusing on the health and safety of all involved. That is our top priority,” said Vince Pellegrino, Western Golf Association senior vice president of tournaments.

As part of the BMW Championship schedule change, the Wyndham Championship and the other two FedExCup Playoff events will also slide back one week enabling the rescheduling of the PGA Championship to August 3-9 from its original May date. The Wyndham Championship will now take place from August 10-16 while the first leg of the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs – The Northern Trust – will move to August 17-23. The TOUR Championship will be held from September 1-7. Additional schedule adjustments are expected to be made by the PGA TOUR as they become available.

“We appreciate the open and collaborative approach taken by BMW, the Western Golf Association and Olympia Fields Country Club to help get us to this solution,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “It’s a complex situation, and we want to balance the commitments to our various partners with playing opportunities for the world’s best players – while providing compelling competition to our fans – but all of that must be done while safely navigating the unprecedented global crisis impacting every single one of us.

“While we are moving forward with the plan announced today,” Monahan added, “it’s important to restate that we will absolutely continue to follow the advice and recommendations of the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Controls and local and national authorities to ensure we are thoughtfully and safely presenting the PGA TOUR to our fans worldwide – at the right time and in the right manner.”

All 2020 BMW Championship tickets already purchased, including for general admission and hospitality, will be honored on the days of the week noted on the tickets, but for the new dates of August 25-30. For further information on tickets and hospitality opportunities for the 2020 BMW Championship, please visit www.bmwchampionship.com.

The BMW Championship will once again raise funds for its sole beneficiary, the Evans Scholars Foundation. In 2019, the BMW Championship drew more than 130,000 golf fans to Medinah Country Club and raised $4.4 million for the Foundation’s Evans Scholarships.

“We’re committed to hosting a safe and entertaining event for the Chicago Southland, while also continuing to provide the Evans Scholars Foundation with vital funding for college scholarships for deserving caddies,” said Pellegrino. “As we navigate this challenging time, we remain committed to fulfilling our mission to help young men and women build better lives for themselves while building stronger communities.”

