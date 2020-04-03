Palmer’s Pros For A Purpose to benefit charities for canceled events

Ryan Palmer was very much looking forward to his spring schedule on the PGA TOUR.

He always enjoys the Valspar Championship, the final event on the Florida Swing. Then returning to his native Texas, he takes his family to the Valero Texas Open; they stay on-site at the J.W. Marriott Resort at TPC San Antonio and the kids make good use of the water park. “I love San Antonio,” he says. “One of my favorite places and the people there are unbelievable in what they do.”

Next up is the RBC Heritage; he’s an RBC ambassador and he “loves Hilton Head.” A week later, it’s the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He happens to be the defending champion in that team event with Jon Rahm. “A huge week,” Palmer says. “We were excited to defend.”

Two weeks after that, it’s back home for the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas, an easy drive from his house for Palmer, an easy event for friends and family to attend. Plus, “the Salesmanship Club guys are some of my dearest friends,” he says about the service organization that runs the tournament, which has raised more than $160 million for charity, a huge chunk of the $3 billion-plus combined donations from all PGA TOUR events. “That’s where my heart is, here in Dallas-Fort Worth. Of course, I want to help them as much as possible.”

Five tournaments … now all canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Five tournaments … each one making a huge charitable impact in their respective communities. Five tournaments … so close to Palmer’s heart. “A lot of meaningful events that I’m missing, that a lot of guys are missing,” he says. He wanted to do something to help, something to give back to the tournaments that have positively impacted his career.